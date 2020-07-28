SPOKANE, Wash. -- It's a problem that many have had on the heels of making a major purchase.
Unexpected and unexplained hits to their credit score. It can often make or break deals.
Nannette Labertew knows that all too well. She recently relocated here for one big reason.
“Cost of living,” she said. "I wanted to own a home while I'm retired. I wanted to live in my own home. California is just too high.”
Spokane, our secret is out. So many are hearing about all the wonderful things our community has to offer and deciding to call our town, home.
Nannette made the move and was so excited to plant some roots.
“I started really diligently looking (for a home to buy) about six months ago,” she said.
But just within the past few days, she realized even if she found the perfect spot, it'd be out of reach.
“I got notified there was a ‘Medical Payment Data’ showing up on my credit,” she told our Help Me Hayley. “It dropped my credit score by about 100 points.”
She says she's been carefully monitoring her credit for several weeks now, and was shocked when a lender recently pulled it via Experian and found a ding titled 'Medical Payment Data.' She tried desperately to find them, and in the process found complaints from other's going through the same thing on the Better Business Bureau website.
“I even checked with the BBB, and they can't even find (how to contact them,)” She said. “Mail they tried to send was returned. The phone numbers (listed for ‘Medical Payment Data’) don’t work.”
That’s when Hayley tried to reach them too. She did some digging and learned ‘Medical Payment Data’ is just what it will say on your credit report when there is alleged medical debt, and someone else pulls your score. It’s meant to protect your privacy. If you pull your credit yourself, you should be able to see who exactly is making the claim. If it’s bogus, you can then contest it.
That’s something Nanette will certainly do.
“I haven't had any medical bills in three years, and they have all been cleared,” she said. “I have no idea what this is. I am beyond frustrated.”
But Hayley did make her aware of some options that can help her navigate through this.
Hayley reached out to Experian and a spokesperson told her they will be connecting with Nannette directly to try to get to the bottom of this. If Nannette does dispute the ding, it will trigger a 30 day period for the furnisher to investigate and either confirm or remove it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.