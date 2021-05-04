Now that everybody in the U.S. is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, it means more and more people have to keep track of their vaccination record cards, which are necessary for getting your second dose.
In a time where we celebrate holidays and spend special moments with our loved ones virtually, who would've thought a single piece of paper would be so important? But, what happens if you lose it?
According to the CDC, if you lose your vaccination card, you should contact the place where you got your shot.
Washington and Idaho both have immunization information systems, which are lifetime, web-based registries that keep track of vaccine records.
For Washington residents, you can create a "My IR" account online to access your immunization records. You can also get records from a local pharmacy or school, your doctor's office or the Washington Department of Health (WDOH).
According to WDOH, providers are required to submit vaccine information to the state's database within 72 hours of administration.
However, in Idaho, only health professionals have access to immunization records. So, the Panhandle Health District (PHD) said if you can't get your records from where you got your shot, you can ask your primary care doctor. If you don't have a primary care doctor, PHD said local health districts can help you.
ADDITIONAL CONTACT INFORMATION FOR IMMUNIZATION RECORDS:
- Washington:
Idaho:
- Call: (866) 397-0337
- Email: WAIISRecords@doh.wa.gov
- Call: (208) 334-5931
- Email: IIP@dhw.idaho.gov
- 1 (800) 232-4636
VACCINE PASSPORTS:
"Vaccine passport" is an umbrella term for requiring proof of vaccination to do something. For the most part, we're hearing this be talked about in terms of travel. Some governors, like Idaho's Brad Little, are already putting bans on the use of vaccine passports.
"Vaccine passports create different classes of citizens," Little said in a statement. "Vaccine passports threaten individual freedom and patient privacy."
So far, other states banning the use of vaccine passports are Texas, Montana, Arizona and Florida.
At the federal level, White House staff have said the Biden Administration will not support the use of vaccine passports.
"Let me be very clear on this. I know there's been a lot of questions," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during an April 6 press conference. "The government is not now, nor will we be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential."
She went on to say that there will be "no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential."