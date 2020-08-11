GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -- Department of Licensing offices were closed for several weeks leading to quite the back-up for those needing some help. Some locations have since reopened, but one woman said she struggled to get a timely appointment and needed a valid ID for medical reasons.
Joy Church wrote to our 'Help Me Hayley' saying all she wants is to renew her driver’s license. She says it’s more than a want now, it’s a need to ensure she can pick up medication.
"I’m having surgery (this week,)" she told Hayley. "I will be issued pain medication, and (I have learned you can't pick it up) without a license that is good. I ran into this a couple weeks ago. The pharmacist was hesitant (because my ID was expired,) I told her I have 90 days and finally she gave me my meds."
Joy fears next time, as days continue to tick by, she might not be successful.
When Joy moved to a little slice of heaven in rural Grant County, she says all the troubles of the world seemed to just disappear. But now that location is causing a bit of a headache.
"(My license) expired in June," she told Hayley. "I know I have 90 days. I tried to do it online. Because I live off the grid, it isn't recognizing my address as valid. Even though that is the address that is on there now."
This should be a simple fix, if she can get in to a DOL office. She tried.
"(The office in Moses Lake) told me they are about three months out on their appointments," she said.
Our Help Me Hayley did some digging and learned something many drivers should know. The delay shouldn’t be an issue for Joy or anyone else who can’t renew online. If your license expired between March and June 30th, 2020 the state is now giving you six months to take care of it. They recently extended your deadline to renew by an additional 90 days.
Hayley also reached out to the DOL on Joy's behalf because she remained nervous about the ability to pick-up her medicine. Within hours, a rep called Joy and took care of the renewal with her.
"The (rep) was so kind and helpful," she said. "I understand COVID-19 has turned the world topsy-turvey and everyone is doing their best to navigate the changes and do their jobs. I just needed some help, and Hayley provided me with that help. One less stress in my day. Thank you, Hayley!"
The DOL website has excellent tools for anyone struggling with a licensing issue. They say they greatly appreciate everyone's patience.
