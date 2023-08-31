SPOKANE, Wash. -- A recent scam victim says the investigation into the fraudulent activity on her account left her feeling victimized twice. It's just the latest example of the new techniques and tricks criminals are using to access personal information.
"This can happen to anyone," Charity Keyzers said. "I don't even do mobile deposits and still someone got my information. They were able to do this."
Charity says it all started when she got an alert. Someone from out of the area had attempted to mobile deposit a $3,000 bogus check into her account.
"They contacted me and said it was from a small credit union in Idaho," she said of the check. "The address for the person on the check is from South Carolina. It was mobile deposited in Denver. I've never been there."
She believed it was some strange scam and wasn’t initially too concerned.
"Even my name was spelled incorrectly, and this is supposed to be my signature (she told Hayley pointing on scribbles on a copy she obtained of the check,)" she said.
Charity had banked with Bank of America for more than twenty years without a single issue. While she was grateful their team got on the fraud quick, the investigative process lead to her account and all the money in it being frozen. She said the local branch was trying to help.
"Yeah, they did try but the fraud dept said no, you cannot release funds," she said.
She began to panic as her direct desposit had already gone into the account. She couldn't access that or any of her other funds needed to cover bills.
"I have no access to my money," she said. "I cannot go anywhere to cash my check. They flagged my name, social security number (for identify theft,) so I cannot cash (future) payroll checks (for the time being either.)”
She was told the investigative process could take 90 days. Charity says the bank told her to use credit cards while the mess was getting sorted out. She doesn't have one, and worried even if she did, how would she pay the bill?
"(The bank's) answer was to tell me to take out a credit card when it's resolved," she said. "How does that help me now...getting food on the table, paying for gas, monthly bills..it doesn't."
Frustrated and feeling defeated, she wrote to our Help Me Hayley, and she began digging into it. After days of back and fourth with the bank, Charity got the call she had been desperately waiting for. They told her they would be releasing all of her funds back to her and gave her the option to open a new account if she wishes.
"I appreciate (Hayley's) help," she said. "I think (this process) may have dragged out the entire 90 days."
The bank told Hayley they cannot comment on this specific case due to client privacy, but released the following tips to try to help decrease your odds of being a victim next. There are similar reports of what happened to Charity nationwide. In some instances the bogus check deposits are a way to gain access to an account, in others, it's a way to briefly hide funds.