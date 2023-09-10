SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – It’s been nine months since an 83-year-old beloved father and grandfather was stabbed and beaten to death inside his own home. Court documents indicate deputies found no connection between the victim and his suspected killer, and that it appeared to be a random crime. Investigators say the suspect had 14 previous felony convictions.
The crime occurred in the tight-knit community of Deer Park. A place that’s known to be safe, family friendly, and beautiful. Loved ones say the victim, Richard Purdy, was so proud to plant some roots decades ago and never wanted to leave.
“Deer Park is a special place, very much so,” said Purdy’s daughter, Renee.
Richard Purdy built the family home himself back in 1965. He spent his life working multiple jobs, volunteering and serving our country. His daughters Renee and Geri say there was nothing their hero couldn’t do.
“He was a jack of all trades,” Renee said. “He was a good community person. He believed in community, that if you can help people, you do it.”
Purdy was constantly surrounded by a close circle of friends. He had a passion for swimming, his church, and because of his love for exercise, had a contagious amount of energy.
“Who else rides their Harley three times a week to the gym…at 83,” his daughters said. “He was incredible. A good man…just a really good man.”
A man that should still be here today.
“This has been so devastating,” Renee said. “You don't know where to turn. I told my sister, if nothing else comes out of this, we have to stay family. We're all we have.”
The day their world changed was December 26, 2022. As a proud grandpa, or big poppa as they all called him, Purdy had spent the day prior making it a priority to celebrate Christmas with everyone.
“We’re a big family,” Geri said. “We don’t fit under one roof.”
So it was breakfast with his one daughter, Christmas supper with the other.
"He came to my house for dinner that night,” Renee said. “I was lucky enough to have (Christmas) dinner with my dad before he was killed.”
When they first found out their father was deceased, they assumed natural causes. Nothing could have prepared them for the true horror of reality.
“We don't know what happened,” Geri said. “We just know he was stabbed 27 times.
Purdy’s daughters say he was hard of hearing
and may not have had any idea what was happening until he was being beaten. Documents show the suspect broke-in through a large, shattered window and had ransacked parts of the home. In addition to suffering nearly 30 stab wounds, the family says his eye socket and jaw were also broken.
“That's way overkill,” they said. “It's a huge storm how this happened. Where if one piece was different (our) dad would still be here. Correct.”
The day Purdy was murdered was a busy one. He wasn’t even home much.
“He left his best friend's house at 4:30,” Renee said. “And was expected at his girlfriend's at 5:30.”
He went home for a quick shower and change of clothes. A tight window at the exact time evil wandered by. When he didn’t show up for dinner, Renee says his girlfriend went to check on him.
“She called me and had found him,” Renee said. “She was hysterical. I said, lock your doors, I'll be right there. By the time (I arrived,) they wouldn't let me up to the house. It was a crime scene. There were probably 25 sheriffs.”
Days after the murder, the family learned from the medical examiner the extent of terror and suffering their dad experienced.
“I lost my footing,” Renee said. “I went down on my knees screaming. Why? Why?”
The closing of 2022 had the Purdy family busy planning a funeral. Spokane County Major crimes detectives investigating a murder. And also, Spokane Police looking for a violent predator responsible for multiple, unprovoked attacks across the city. They released video of one near downtown Spokane capturing a suspect assaulting a group as they sat near a building. A few days later, there was another attack. This time, the suspect used a hammer to assault a victim in a busy store.
Six days later, Richard Purdy was murdered.
Hours after that crime, SPD closed in on a man named Gary Ault, now 38, for the string of City of Spokane attacks. They arrested him and charged him with assaulting a total of five victims. They learned he had a lengthy criminal history out of both Arizona and Washington including charges of escape, burglary, theft, identity theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, among others.
“Thank God SPD caught him,” Renee said.
Days after the city arrest, and already behind bars, court documents state DNA from a knife found at the scene officially linked Ault to the Purdy homicide. That brought a first degree murder charge to the already 14 time convicted felon.
“There is no reason this had to happen,” Renee said.
According to records, at the time of Purdy’s alleged violent spree, he was on DOC supervision after serving his most recent prison sentence for identity theft. Ault was released from custody in August, just four months prior to the violence he’s now accused of. Court records go on to state that Ault’s Community Corrections Officer (CCO,) “was looking into the possibility of having the defendant’s good time revoked and having him returned to prison.” A move that didn’t happen.
“Every time something like this comes up it's a dagger to the heart,” Renee said.
But that’s why they sat down with our ‘Help Me Hayley.’ They say talking about this trauma is very difficult, but they believe giving you a glimpse into their pain could prevent you from experiencing the same.
“I'm just begging for change,” Renee said.
To a system they believe is currently fatally flawed. And cost them, at least for now, their beloved dad.
“We'll see him again (in heaven) I have no doubt,” Renee said.
The Purdy family writes to legislators urging them to re-evaluate a system that they referred to as a ‘revolving door’ when it comes to repeat offenders. They are troubled by new reports of other multi-convicted felons accused of violent crimes. Earlier this month, Spokane Police say they arrested a 24-time convicted felon for fatally stabbing a victim who appeared to be sleeping. They have found no connection between the victim and killer, and say the homicide appeared ‘unprovoked.’ The victim was stabbed more than a dozen times.
Nonstop Local sat down to talk with Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels last week about the idea of the ‘revolving door’ of repeat felony offenders.
"Our rights as law abiding citizens to be safe and comfortable outweigh the rights of the people who are committing crimes to have comfortable outcomes for them,” Sheriff Nowels said earlier this month. “It's not that we shouldn't be investing in helping people get better, but we can't do it at the expense of the safety of our law-abiding citizens.”
The Purdy family is encouraging anyone touched by this story to reach out to lawmakers and urge them to come together to discuss how improvements can be made to the system. You can connect with them here.