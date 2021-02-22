Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Washington Palouse, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Upper Columbia Basin and Spokane Area. In Idaho, Idaho Palouse and Coeur d'Alene Area. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&