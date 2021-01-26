"I'm just so devastated...it was so special to me"; Priceless guitar stolen in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on Spokane's South Hill said they have been uneasy after a spike in thefts in recent days. Spokane Police data reflects the increase in reports. One of those recent victims is a Spokane ER nurse who is desperate to get her belongings back.
 
She wrote to our 'Help Me Hayley' in part, "My guitar was stolen out of my suburban this weekend. I'm so heartbroken. I've been taking lessons at Learn to Burn and I donated three guitars, with lessons to a youth center over Christmas to keep the arts alive....I'm sure there are bigger problems in the world, but it would mean a lot to me."
 
For Estee Wilson, music is just in her blood.
 
"Twelve years ago, I started playing guitar," she said. "My little boy wanted to play. I figured I could be a good example and start playing myself. My father was a musician."
 
In more than a decade, she hasn't really skipped a beat, even with an ever-demanding job working to help all of us.
 
"I'm a nurse," she said. "We've been on the front lines with COVID-19 and (then my family is) cooped up at home. It's something we could do to stay positive (playing the guitar.)"
 
It was a healthy outlet to escape if only for a moment.
 
"It's something we wanted to do to stay happy at home," she said.
 
But this weekend, the music stopped. Estee had just returned from a lesson. The busy mom was in a rush and left the guitar in her vehicle. A thief took advantage of the mistake.
 
"I'm just devastated, it was so special to me," Estee said.
 
This unique guitar was taken from her ransacked vehicle, even while it was parked tucked away in a safe well-lit area just feet from her door. She is hopeful someone out there who has information about the theft will do the right thing.
 
"If you can find it in your heart to drop it off somewhere, I'm offering a $500 reward," she said. "No questions asked. It's very special to me."
 
Estee also wanted to share her story to serve as a reminder to every single one of us to double check our vehicles are clear of any belongings. She hopes her story can help another family avoid the same. 
 
If you have any information about where the guitar is, you can email hayley@khq.com and she will connect you with Estee. If you know who did this, call crime check and reference report number 2021-200013588.

Tags