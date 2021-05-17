SPOKANE, Wash. - What was likely a mix-up with two social security numbers has created quite the nightmare for a local veteran who says he's been wrongfully declared deceased by the US government.
"We have received a notification of death for Sgt. John Thomas Morgan," he read from the letter sent by the US Military Defense Finance and Accounting Service. "I'm not dead. I'm very much alive."
And now he's very much confused about what to do next. He reached out to our 'Help Me Hayley' as the weeks drag on without a correction.
For Morgan serving our country has been a labor of love.
"In 2004, I was in Iraq again," he said. “I’ve had (multiple) deployments.”
Documents outline his career and various awards and achievements. He says he's always simply done his best.
"I'm just a veteran who wants what's due to him," Morgan said.
But he says a letter from the government has made that an absolute nightmare.
"According to the Department of Defense, I am deceased until they figure out I'm not," he said.
And it's on him to prove it. He says he's worked since late 2020 to gather all of the documents needed to prove he's alive and well. He says the letter was so wild, he initially thought it was a scam.
"Instead of calling the number on the (letter,) I went to the website and called them from there...and was like. Is this real, is this a mistake? They were like no, we filed you as deceased," he said.
He says the stress of it all has been overwhelming.
"We're trying to buy a home," he said.
The only answers Morgan claims he's gotten in all this is confirmation that this was a likely mix-up with his social security number and the number of the actual deceased.
"I'm mourning their loss, but how did my stuff get mixed up with theirs," he said. "I want to know."
KHQ has reached out to Cathy McMorris Rogers and Congressman Adam Smith in hopes they can help sort out the mess. A representative from Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office says a member of their casework team has made contact with the family and is working on a resolution.
We also learned this is an unfortunate problem that occurs more often than you may realize and has been reported on for years.
Attorneys say if this does happen to you it's crucial to act quickly and closely monitor your financial records.