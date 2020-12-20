SPOKANE, Wash. – Earlier this month, KHQ brought you a story of a family devastated after a precious quilt belonging to their late parents was misplaced. The family feared they mistakenly donated it to Goodwill. Thousands of you shared the story and reached out to the family. They are thrilled to report the quilt has been found and is on its way back to them.
“We are so grateful…I just want to cry,” Carol McCabe said.
The WSU quilt was made up of precious family tee-shirts belonging to Carol McCabe Adams’ late parents.
“It was the heart and soul of our family, all of us going to Washington state,” Carol told our Help Me Hayley back in early December. “My dad lived until he was 92, and my mom recently passed away at the age of 98. I already lost my parents, this was a representation of them…of our family. I can’t lose that too.”
The quilt took Carol 40 hours to make, a true labor of love. It’s composed of 23 squares from various Cougar sporting events. The quilt was proudly displayed in Wes and Dolly McCabe’s home for years. During Thanksgiving, the family had been packing up the McCabe’s belongings after Dolly’s passing. Wes had a past away years earlier. The family had made multiple trips to the Goodwill on 3rd Avenue, and one of those trips, they feared they accidentally included the precious blanket in the haul.
“It was a time of so much grief, and chaos, stress,” she said.
Goodwill staff diligently assisted the family for several days in the search. On Saturday, the family learned the quilt never was donated to Goodwill. It instead, somehow wound up in a different pile and eventually to another location belonging to a family aqauitence. Carol says the individual who mistakenly received the box containing the quilt saw our coverage and realized what had happened on Saturday. The family was overcome with relief to get that phone call.
“We just want to thank Goodwill…and the people of Spokane…fellow Cougs,” Carol said through tears. “There has been such an amazing outpouring of positive thoughts, suggestions and love from so many. It’s been humbling.”
The individual who got the quilt refused the $500 reward money for its return. Instead, the family plans to donated a portion of it to Goodwill and the rest to a local charity in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.