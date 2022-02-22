HAYDEN, Idaho - The Hayden Senior Center has called the corner of a building on Government Way home since 1996. The nonprofit is a special home-away-from-home for roughly 200 members. Volunteers say many of their members live on a moderate-to-low income.
The non-profit even expanded their space several months back. They say the space has been perfect for their needs, but now, the board said its left looking for new options. Chairman of the Hayden Senior Center Katherine Hanna said their building recently sold, and their rent is set to jump 62%.
“I can’t imagine losing this place,” she said. “It means too much to too many people.
The Hayden Senior Center offers fitness classes, bingo, even sit-downs with nurses or experts to help attendees with their taxes. You name it, they try to do it. Last year, they logged nearly 5,000 volunteer hours and had 11,000 points of contact with the community.
Their biggest source of pride is feeding the hungry. Last year, they served or delivered more than 4,200 meals.
“And almost all of it is volunteers, we only have one cook,” one board member said.
“The people that come here and eat, this may be the only outing they have for the week,” a volunteer said. “It's a warm, comfortable place to go and it's always here.”
Hanna admits she’s fearful of the future right now. She said the heartbreaking reality is that their location is up in the air.
“We don't have an option to stay here much longer than the six months,” she said.
She said with the sale of the building, they braced for costs to go up. She said a 60% increase is just not something they can likely handle.
“It's kind of overwhelming,” she said.
Especially because time is not on their side. She said they could sign a six month lease to stay at their current location while they look for a more permanent solution, but she isn’t sure that’s an option financially.
“Nothing is ever hopeless, and that's one of the reasons we were hoping Help Me Hayley could help us,” she said. “Let our needs to be known. If people don't know the position we are in, they can't help.”
The Hayden Senior Center is hoping someone out there may know of a facility in the City of Hayden that will be available for rent soon. They said if anyone was touched by this story and want to help them financially, donations can be arranged by calling (208) 762-7052 or by emailing lisa@haydenseniorcenter.org.