SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A specialty, custom van was stolen last week along East Boone Avenue. The vehicle belongs to a quadriplegic who is currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. The victim says the theft has been absolutely gut wrenching.
“I’ve had it since 2014,” Jason Tordale said. “It’s my lifeline.”
The 2013 Chrystler Town & Country van was taken sometime during the evening hours of December 16th. The victim says he has no idea how the crooks were able to do it. Devastated, he and friends reached out to our ‘Help Me Hayley.”
“It had all the controls just right for me so I can drive it with my wheelchair,” Jason said. “I need it to get to my appointments. Without it, I can’t go anywhere.”
The van is dark blue with a Washington plate stating AQE 5923. Jason and a friend provided a photo of what the van looks similar too, but stress Jason’s van is taller than the vehicle in the photo with this article. They say the actual van also has several, impossible to miss customizations including a wheelchair ramp. It also has multiple window stickers stating, ‘Golden West Mobility.’
Jason and loved ones are hoping for a Christmas miracle.
“I’m a generous person, I’d give anything to anyone if they asked,” he said.
Jason did report the theft to Spokane Valley Police. If you have any information, please call crime check and reference report number 2020-1016-5010.
