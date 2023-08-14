SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a bicycle theft that has left a family absolutely devastated. They are hopeful our community will be on the lookout and help the teen victim get his beloved property returned.
"Our son doesn't have a lot of pleasure in his world," the victim's mother Brenda Simonson wrote to our Help Me Hayley. "But his bike was everything to him."
The theft occurred last Monday in the Shadle neighborhood, about three minutes or so from 16-year-old Gabriel's home. Brenda says her son has autism, and his time on his beloved bicycle is therapeutic, joyful and relaxing.
"He told me, 'Mom, it's the only time my brain is quiet,'" Brenda said. "That hit me in the heart, the world he lives in."
Spokane Police came to the victim's home to take the report. Brenda says there are witnesses to the cruel theft that she has spoken to. They bicycle was stolen from her son while he was out on his ride, then loaded by the suspect into a gray truck. Witnesses were unfortunately unable to help stop the suspect or get a photo of his truck. She says Gabriel has had trouble conveying the trauma of what happened.
"Gabriel has a hard time processing what he's trying to tell us," she said.
The bicycle has a red body with beige tires. It was tweaked to be absolutely perfect for Gabriel.
"The bike is very unique because it's all custom," Brenda said. "It was completely customized to look different than the original. New tires, handlebars."
They purchased it from Bicycles by Deron. It was expensive, more than $1,000 with all the customizations, but Brenda says it was worth every single penny to see her son so happy.
"That was everything to him," Brenda said. "It was his whole world. He went everywhere on it."
If you can help in any way, if you saw something relevant or know where this bicycle could be, please call Spokane Police immediately at 509.456.2233 and reference report number 2023-20161066.