SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 7,000 people died in Spokane County in 2021. Fully understanding and investigating their cause of death and the circumstances behind it can help those left behind. It's a big job that rests on the shoulders of Spokane County's Medical Examiner, Dr. Veena Singh.
"It's so important, this kind of work," Dr. Singh said. "We give a voice to those who may have been lost to drug use or violence. We represent their stories."
Stories that can sometimes help or even save others.
"The information we gather throughout work gives our community and our region ways to figure out, how can we make our community safer? What roads are particularly dangerous? Where are pedestrians being struck? What drugs are circulating in our community? That type of thing," she said. "That's what's rewarding, to have that kind of impact, not just on an individual but on a family... and society."
Dr. Singh has completed thousands of autopsies throughout her career. Before coming to Spokane, she worked as a Medical Examiner in Minnesota. She's spent several years in the field in New Mexico and Arizona. She says it's a profession that constantly presents new challenges and surprises.
"Every day, I see stuff that I didn't expect or haven't seen before," she said. "I'm always learning new things in this job. That's what keeps it exciting."
But there's no way around it. A career in Forensic Pathology is also taxing. Her workday provides a glimpse into the worst of the worst of what people can do to themselves. And each other.
"You have to be really present in the moment, really feel it and then you have to let it go," Dr. Singh said. "What we are doing, makes a difference."
An immeasurable one. But it's becoming an increasing challenge to find experts who can.
"[That's] becoming more and more apparent ... as there are fewer and fewer of us doing it," she said.
And that creates a backlog in the system. The system we rely on for answers and justice. Of Washington's 39 counties, only six have a Medical Examiner. The rest have an elected coroner.
"[Coroners] are not able to do the forensic autopsies," she said. "So, they need to contract with a Forensic Pathologist to do those exams."
It's something that even a few years ago, wasn't difficult to secure. She, and other experts in the industry, maintain that is no longer the case.
"The coroner counties have been relying mostly on traveling pathologists," Dr. Singh said. "They go from county to county to do exams. Over time, we're seeing those people retire and become less available."
Counties like Spokane help when and where they can for multiple surrounding Washington and Idaho counties.
"Each Medical Examiner county, their primary responsibility is to their own county," she said.
And with some days slated for up to eight or nine autopsies, they are pushed to their limit. New systems and solutions are constantly being considered, but the industry remains in dire need of some help.
"Caseloads are rising everywhere," Dr. Singh said. "The whole system needs to function for any of it to function. There's a lot of pressure on it right now."
That can really only be eased by additional staffing.
"More people... we need more Forensic Pathologists," she said.
And if that could be you, Dr. Singh hopes you'll know the tremendous impact you could have.
"It's a burden and responsibility, but it's also a privilege," she said.