SPOKANE, Wash. - Sex trafficking continues to be a growing issue in Washington State with predators seeking out victims younger and younger. Law enforcement at the federal, state, and city levels have grouped together to form task forces to get offenders off our streets. Now, there are also new efforts underway targeting the issue that are focused on identifying and helping the victims.
"It's actually pretty shocking," Sarah Spier, the Director of External Relations for Daybreak Youth Services said. "And this is happening right here in our backyard."
And to victims as young as kindergarten. Spier says sex trafficking is a growing crisis in our region and beyond.
"I've seen young girls and boys who have been trafficked by family members and or pimps starting when they were just five-years-old," she said. "The average age of sexually exploited youth in Washington State went from 15 to 12."
Washington lawmakers have worked to get a handle on the crime. An effort that Spier says is just as much about finding and arresting those responsible as it is locating and saving those being victimized. It's something that now has dedicated resources, right here in Spokane, through the non-profit Daybreak.
"Daybreak has opened the very first Restorative Receiving Center for sexually exploited youth," she said. "It's part of HB 1775 which aims to end youth, childhood prostitution."
Spier says the center has only been operating for a few days and already, they have youth in need of their services. The effort has been in the works for three years, and is something Spier stresses is tailored to the needs of each young victim.
"For the first time ever, youth with mental health or substance abuse disorders that have been sexually exploited will come to Daybreak to receive full comprehensive treatment to address their mental health, trauma, substance use disorders," she said. "They will have access to a crisis stabilization unit for up to a month."
The center will be located in Daybreak's existing inpatient facility. It will serve children 12 to 17 who have been or at a high risk of sexual exploitation.
"This is the first youth residential treatment program in the nation to provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment with wraparound support services for youth who have been victims of sex trafficking," their website states. "Our Restorative Receiving Center in Spokane, WA provides:
A 30-day stabilization unit where youth will have access to Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) in individual and therapeutic groups.
Mental health and substance use disorder assessments Access to 24/7 nursing and medication management.
The ability to enter into Daybreak’s co-occurring program once their stabilization period is over or be transferred to an appropriate treatment that best meets the youths needs.
Case Management will continue to offer wraparound resources and support as needed up to 30 days after the youth has left Daybreak’s care."
They center will also help them learn more about this ever-evolving crime.
"We are going to be collecting some of the first real time data for Washington on the inflow and the actual reality for sexually exploited youth in our state," she said.
One thing she says they already do know for certain is that criminals are out there. They are finding new ways to reach and target potential victims. She says often it begins with a connection made on the internet.
"Know what your kids are doing online," she said. "Pimps and exploiters are savvy. They use technology and social media to manipulate young girls and boys. It's a slippery slope. Watch what your kids are doing on social media."
The Restorative Receiving Center did receive state funding, Spier said, but Daybreak is always in need of community donations as well. They accept financial contributions as well as physical donations ranging from sanitary products to clothing. If you'd like to learn more, visit: https://daybreakyouthservices.org/programs/csec-center/