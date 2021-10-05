SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Car prowling continues to be a common crime in our region and one local couple learned a painful lesson that crooks will steal anything.
Last month, Callie Knutson had her wedding dress stolen right out of her car.
"It has no monetary value, it's all sentiment," said Knutson. "I tear up just talking about it."
The bride is devastated, but if there is one silver lining here it's that she did already get to wear it on her wedding day late last month. Because of COVID though, some key members of the bridal party couldn't attend. They were set to re-take photos that would include everyone, once COVID cases started to level off.
"One of my bridesmaids ended up getting COVID right before the wedding," she said. "And (so did) my little nephew, he's like eight, he was our ring bearer. I've never seen him cry so hard (when he knew he couldn't attend the wedding.) It's a big event for everybody."
Not having the two at the ceremony was difficult for the couple, but their wedding did carry on. They were so appreciative when their photographer later offered a re-shoot that would include everybody.
"We were going to redo pictures in Green Bluff," she said.
Callie put her dress in the trunk, and was set to take it to be cleaned for the shoot.
"That same day...I was going to take it that day so it would be ready for pictures," she said.
But those few hours were all it took for a thief to get to the them. Callie says she could tell instantly her car had been rummaged through as it was parked just outside of her Spokane Valley apartment.
"I get in and it flashes at me...trunk open," she said. "And I knew instantly, I didn't even make it to the trunk and a wave of devastation came over me.
Callie hoped to one day pass the dress on.
"Some of our nieces were like 'can I wear your dress someday...you looked like a princess,' and I'm like of course," she said.
She hoped maybe a daughter down the line would consider wearing it one day too. All of those sweet hopes were taken right with the gown.
"I didn't realize just how specials it was until it wasn't there," she said.
Callie did file a police report, but is hopeful whoever took it or knows who took it will see this and do the right thing and give it back, no questions asked. If you have any information about the gown, you can send Hayley and email and she will connect you with Callie, hayley@khq.com.