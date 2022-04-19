'It's starting to rot': Elderly Spokane woman needs immediate repairs on ramp at home

SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly woman in Spokane is desperate after the ramp she relies on to get in and out of her home for critical medical appointments is wasting away.
Her daughter, Debbie, says things have gotten so bad her transportation resource for those appointments has warmed them a fix must be in the works soon.
"The [driver said] he's going to have to write it up," Debbie said. "As far as I understand, they have not notified me that they can't pick her up, but whenever they say stuff like that, it's like 'oh no, what's going to happen?'"
Debbie said she understands a fix has to be made for her mother Linda's safety. However, she's tried to hire people for the job for months. She said crews agree to take on the work, but something always seems to come up.
"They have [other] jobs," she said. "They get sick. One broke his leg. We have tried everything. We can pay. We just need this done."
Adding to the urgency is the fact that her mother recently broke her hip, in addition to her required dialysis appointments.
"Whenever I am transporting her to the bus for dialysis... Monday, Wednesday, and Friday... I have to bring her down the ramp," she said. "I'm starting to have more trouble getting her down. It's getting soft, starting to rot. They say it's too steep."
Linda says the trip in and out of the home she loves is filled with unease.
"There's a lot of bumps," she said. "They have to take me down backward so I really don't know what's going on."
The family reached out to our Help Me Hayley in hopes sharing their struggle to find someone to complete the work would find that right person.
"We've tried so many different people, we have tried," Debbie said. "I know everyone is busy. I just want to be able to keep my mom here, in her home, as long as I can."
The ramp is in need of immediate repairs. If you know of someone who could help, please email Hayley at hayley@khq.com and she will connect you with the family.