JoJo Siwa concert pushed back to January, some Spokane fans want refund

SPOKANE, Wash. – So many events have been canceled throughout the pandemic. The entire country has seen seats empty for things like sporting events and concerts.
One of them was the JoJo Siwa show. It was supposed to be in the Spring of 2020.
“I'm a single mom,” Jennifer Martinez said. “I have two kids. One is seven, one is 13.”
Jennifer says money can be tight, but she found a way to cover a birthday splurge back in early 2020. Tickets to see JoJo Siwa would make her daughter’s dreams come true.
"It was going to be a mom-daughter date,” she said. “We were going to go to dinner, then a park, then the concert. She's absolutely crushed by it.”
Jennifer told her daughter not to worry. The show would go on. It was moved to June, and now it has once again been put off to January. That’s almost a full two years after Jennifer and thousands of others bought tickets. Her daughter’s passions are starting to shift.
Jennifer started doing a little digging into the company she purchased through.
“I (bought them from) Cheap Tickets,” she said. “I (even got) insurance.”
But she says she’s been told because the show has been rescheduled, she may be out of luck. She was sent a denial letter.
She’s continuing to fight for a refund and hopes by sharing her story, you will be extremely cautious before getting out your credit card. Experts advise always carefully reviewing the fine print so there are no surprises. It’s also critical to read reviews on both the insurance policy you may purchase and the company you are buying through.
If you purchased concert tickets, you will need to contact that particular company to figure out how they are proceeding.
Ticketswest customers are able to get a refund. An email was sent out last week with instructions and a refund request form. Ticketswest customers have until June 6th to complete the form.
The only ticketing company that the Spokane Arena is affiliated with is Ticketswest. They have no affiliation with any other third-party distributor.