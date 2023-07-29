SPOKANE, Wash. – With July quickly coming to and end, many are starting to shift into a back-to-school state of mind. One organization is hoping you will help ensure families who are struggling will be able to send their kids off with their best foot forward.
The Mission Community Outreach Center is holding their 13th annual shoe drive. They are collecting new athletic shoes and socks for local kids. They say inventory is low and they need our support.
In the past five years, our generous community has allowed MCOC to give out 5,812 new pairs of shoes and socks. They hope to give away 2,000 this year alone.
MCOC is currently collecting toddler shoes size eight all the way to adult size 12. Donations can be made at 1906 E Mission Monday and Thursdays from 1-4 and Wednesdays from 10-1.
You can email mcoc.spokane@gmail.com or call 509.536.1084 to set up an alternate time to make a donation. You can also give financially at their website and leave the shopping up to them.
If you’re in need this year, you can register your children to receive shoes on August 1st. They will be distributed August 18th at Stevens Elementary.