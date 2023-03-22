CHENEY, Wash. – Just days away from peak spring break travel season, one Cheney family is sharing their heartbreak following an international trip in hopes of protecting other families from suffering as they did.
Sativa Transue was just 26 years old when she was killed while on a vacation. Her family said her boyfriend was arrested for the murder.
"She was so kind... I just hope her story is able to help somebody else," Sativa's younger sister, Mykayla Bolieu said. "She'd want her story to help someone else."
That's why the family reached out to NonStop Local's 'Help Me Hayley.' They want to urge anyone preparing for travel, especially to a destination with a language barrier, to make sure they know how to do one simple, but crucial thing: ask for help.
"Know key words in the language of where you are going to," Mykayla said. "I think that might have helped my sister knowing how to say 'help' in Spanish—or anything in Spanish."
In addition to 'help,' travelers should also know how to say 'police' in the dominant language in the place they're visiting. Mykayla is urging travelers to ensure they are familiar with how to connect with the authorities if there is an emergency.
"I don't want this to happen to someone else. Someone's sister, daughter," she said.
Mykayla says her sister was counting the days to her Cancun vacation in November of 2021.
"She was very excited," she said. "She loved Mexico."
The first bit of the trip seemed normal, even better than normal, said Sativa's family. She was having fun. She was happy.
"She told us how excited she was about the sunshine and nice weather," she said.
Months later, the family continues to piece together what happened that tragic night. Mykayla said, through reports and even talking to some witnesses themselves, the family gathered, the couple went out together and got into some sort of altercation at the bar. They then made their way back to the hotel property.
"Some people claim to have heard screams but thought it was something else and didn't help her," she said.
At some point during the overnight hours, Mykayla said Sativa was treated for injuries allegedly caused by her boyfriend that were serious enough to require medical care.
For reasons still unclear to Sativa's family, after that care, the couple wound up back in the room together. They fear it is possible she wasn't able to convey the kind of severe danger she was in to those around her. Hours later, she was dead.
"My sister was strangled to death," she said.
The family said she also had injuries consistent with being beaten.
Her boyfriend was quickly arrested and has remained in custody since. Both justice, and this grieving family, are stuck in a confusing limbo.
"The worst part is the language barrier, all the documents, everything is in Spanish," Mykayla said. "We have to pay to have it translated, we have to pay to essentially talk to the lawyers because we have to have a translator."
She said, at least for now, she doesn't see an end to this nightmare. That's why she's trying to put energy into helping others avoid the same heartache. She's pleading for anyone preparing for a trip to know everything they can about how to protect and potentially save themselves.
"If you don't know how to ask for help, how are you supposed to get it," she said.
The family said Sativa would want her story to help others. They said she was always giving back and lived a life full of kindness.
"She lit up a room," Mykayla said. "She knew everybody, and everybody knew her. Even if you only met her once, you felt like you were her best friend. There's not a day that goes by I don't think about her."
The family said the boyfriend will be back in court on March 31. They have been able to attend hearings virtually. It's unclear when the case will head to trial.
If you are in a relationship where you feel unsafe, there is help available both on a local and national level. Organizations like The Hotline, YWCA Spokane, Lutheran Community Services Northwest and Safe Passage all provide resources for those experiencing domestic violence.
You can find general travel safety information on the State Department's website.