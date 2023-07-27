CHEWELAH, Wash. -- Five days after crooks stole a Chewelah landscaper's ability to make a living, his trailer and many of the tools and equipment inside have been returned to him. The investigation into who took it remains very active and now also involves the Steven’s County Sheriff’s Office in addition to the Chewelah Police Department.
Jon Stout with Stevens County Landscape says his trailer and other belongings were recovered by law enforcement and are now back in his possession.
"They took the modifications we had on the trailer, the gas baskets, and the metal plate to the big mower and our rakes, but most importantly, we got the main things back," he said.
Jon's loved ones reached out to our 'Help Me Hayley' about the devastating theft. Security cameras show it occurred at approximately 3:00 AM on July 21 in front of the victim's Chewelah home. Loved ones told Hayley, 'that trailer is his life,' and means to support his family.
The story was shared by dozens of you, and Jon is confident that was very helpful toward getting his property back.
"And with(out) your (HMH) segment and article, it wouldn't have happened the way it did," he said. "All the shares through Facebook was huge."
The post also led to offerings to donate tools and supplies to keep the landscaping business going while Jon searched for his property. Jon says he's forever grateful for the support and the work of the investigators on the case.
One of those particular investigators is a Stevens County detective specializing in auto theft. It was him who recovered the stolen property. SCSO tells our ‘Help Me Hayley’ their agency is actively investigating and recovered additional stolen property from the same location Thursday. SCSO says they continue to pursue leads and do have a suspect that at this point, is not in custody. Because the investigation is ongoing, details about what lead them to the trailer and other stolen goods were not yet made available.
Loved ones say Jon started his landscaping business four years ago putting absolutely everything he had into it. Since then, it’s continued to grow. They, along with Jon, say they cannot thank our community enough for all the love during this stressful week.