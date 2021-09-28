SPOKANE, Wash. – Scammers are constantly looking for new and creative ways to target you. One woman says she fell victim to a hiring scam that was seemed to legitimate and convincing.
“I got a phone call asking if I was looking for a job,” Christy said. “I think there is a lot of scamming going on out there.”
Christy thought nothing of the call as she had received other similar ones after signing up for a website to help connect her with different employers. She believes while online job resources are incredibly helpful, they can also be a preying ground for those looking to rip people off. She says she learned that the hard way.
"It was like a dream job,” she said. “I felt so good about it…I’m like I'll step down from my (current) job and get my apartment all ready for a home office.”
She only did that once she received an offer letter. She says the hiring process took about two days and the line of work seemed like a match for her.
“I would be working from home… helping track shipments, and helping costumers track their shipments,” she said.
She showed the letter outlining the job and benefits.
"My salary would be $28.84 an hour, training would be a week and a $200 signing bonus,” she said. “Today should be my first day working (for them.)”
But instead, she's spending it doing an interview with our ‘Help Me Hayley’ as she’s trying to warn others.
“Where he started screwing up is ... he sent me the wrong shipping confirmation,” she said.
It was apparent confirmation for equipment to start the job. She could have wrote it off as a simple mix-up, but something about it sent her searching for more red flags. The biggest one was a check made out to her for nearly $3,400 before she had completed a single shift.
That’s when she called the company directly.
"They said unfortunately, that's not how we hire,” she said.
So, not only was she out of the job she left for this one, but also was now scrambling to protect her identity. All things you probably gave your employer when you were brought on.
“They already have my email, social, ID,” she said. “And it all looks so legit. Why are people messing with others?”
Christy says she just hopes by sharing her story, the next people they get won't be you.
“It hurts my ego a little, but I'll get over it,” she said.
These kind of scams are quite common. For more on what to look out for and how to protect yourself, visit: www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/job-scams