SPOKANE, Wash. – A family is desperate to find a missing package that was seemingly lost in the mail months ago. Inside, were a portion of their loved one’s cremains. They were on their way to a company who was going to transform them into a decorative stone. Unfortunately, that delivery never came.
“It’s gotten really hard and emotionally too because she worked so hard her entire life,” said Sarah Jelinek. “She had a hard life. It's like to be lost in the mail, it’s a final insult.”
Amy Medrud was just 68-years-old when she died. Shortly before her passing, she had relocated to the Inland Northwest to be closer to Sarah and her brother. Her obituary says she came across ‘extremely tough but was actually very sensitive.’
"She was so full of love and loved by so many people,” Sarah said. “She was technically my step-mother but she had been with me since I was two.”
They had a mother-daughter relationship that was built on humor, support and love. An email Sarah shared with us, subject ‘amazing daughter,’ shows how special their bond was in those final days.
‘This may sound sappy, but your patience astounds me and makes me feel so cared for and loved,” Amy wrote to Sarah. “I hope I’m able to give you even half of what you give to me.”
Sarah says they knew she was sick but always held out hope for more time.
“It definitely was something nobody is really prepared for,” Sarah said.
Final arrangements for the family were painful and difficult. But one choice was easy.
“We (wanted to) send a portion of her cremains to a company that ... makes them stones,” Sarah said. “It was kind of a final tribute to her fine arts and love of ceramics.”
Amy was also a talented artist. Sarah recalls precious doodles and drawings she would find that made her instantly smile.
She has never needed a reminder of her mother. They are everywhere, and she thinks of her constantly. Still, she loved the thought of having a beautiful stone on her mantle.
Sarah says the process to get exactly that started out smooth.
“It was all with the cremation service,” she said. “They had her (cremains) from the (beginning.) They separated the piece to send, and they actually mailed it to them.”
Nonstop Local has reviewed the documentation of that shipment. The cost was $55.95. It was marked ‘one day shipping.’ Sarah received email confirmation of the departure of the package from the Spokane distribution center stating, ‘the item is currently in transit to the destination.’
“I just kind of trusted the process,” she said. “We just kind of thought everything would go as normal as they have done this before.”
But then, after believing everything was okay, she received a troubling call.
“They reached out and said we got confirmation they never got the cremains and that they have been working to track them down,” she said. “They thought it was time to involve me or at least let me know.”
Emails outline communication with the local cremation and funeral facility telling Sarah they were working with USPS to try to track the package. They were notified by USPS shipments labeled cremains are never discarded. A small comfort as the agonizing wait for something, anything, drags on.
Sarah has been quietly trying to come to terms with this on her own for months. It’s something that eats away at her. She decided it was time to reach out to ‘Help Me Hayley’ in hopes the story could reach someone, anyone who may be able to give her some level of peace.
“I think that's what's taken me so long to get to this point because it's been hard to accept the fact that, you know, it's been long enough, her ashes have been missing,” she said. “It was kind of silly at first, I thought they would be recovered in no time, that maybe it was one final adventure for her.”
She is trying to remain optimistic that still could be the case.
Hayley immediately reached out to USPS who told her they have an entire team dedicated to trying to track down answers. They released the following statement, ‘We are looking into this missing package and have initiated a broad search to find it. We apologize to the family.’
The USPS is the only approved method of shipment for cremains.
Over the summer, an audit report was released by the Office of Inspector General on the handling of cremains by USPS. The public findings say the ‘report responds to a congressional inquiry.’
The background of the report states in part, ‘Maintaining proper handling of cremated remains as a service is vital to the Postal Service’s customer satisfaction and brand image. The Postal Service requires cremated remains be shipped using Priority Mail Express service and has procedures in place to require these packages be timely processed and properly handled from end-to-end in the Postal Service network. However, the Postal Service still experiences issues, resulting in undeliverable and/ or unidentifiable Cremated Remains packages.’
The 21 page audit report was released in July 2023. It states the need for the service has grown in recent years, stating in part, from ‘October 1, 2019, to September 31, 2022, there were a total of 2,181 service requests related to Cremated Remains packages.’
There were multiple recommendations made to improve the process, some with a target implementation date of September 30, 2023.
While improvements won’t help Sarah or her family, she tries to keep her head up and stay positive. She knows that’s what her mother would want.
“She always reminded people to have compassion,” she said.