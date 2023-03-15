SPOKANE, Wash. - The photos in the home of Steve and Teesha Clark change seasonally of their daughter Sarah. They are cherished memories, from Christmas to summertime and everything in-between.
They are all they have left of their girl.
"We miss her every day," Sarah's mother Teesha said.
In February of 2008, 18-year-old Sarah Clark and her friend, 20-year-old Tanner Pehl, were found stabbed to death in Tanner's mother's home. Their killer, 20-year-old Justin Crenshaw, then set the home on fire.
"We don't really say his name," Teesha said. "We say murderer or Sarah's slayer. He doesn't get the honor of a name in our household."
A fingerprint tied Crenshaw, a new acquaintance of the victims, to the scene. A trial spanning weeks took place around two years after the crime, and a jury convicted the admitted killer in mere hours.
"He showed no remorse during the trial," Steve said. "He's obviously a psychopath."
Tanner's sister recalled Crenshaw walking by the family and winking at her while making kissy faces. He was not permitted to walk by the families after that.
Despite the Crenshaw's behavior, Tanner and Sarah's families never missed court. All the proceedings and trial were long and agonizing, and they were grateful to put it all behind them.
"For me it was relieving, like, 'Oh, it's over,'" Steve said of the trial. "After two-and-a-half years, it was, 'Now, how do we move forward?' We're done with this chapter (of the court hearings.) Or so (we) thought. Right."
Last week, more than 15 years after the murders, Steve and Teesha say they got a phone call. It was their victim advocate, who told them because of a 2021 Washington State Supreme Court ruling, State vs. Monschke, Crenshaw was eligible for resentencing.
The ruling means qualifying offenders in the state of Washington, those who were 20 years old or younger when they offended, could be resentenced for their crimes. The argument is their brain development before 20 years should be heavily considered before sentencing is decided.
Steve and Teesha were aware of the Monschke ruling. They knew it could one day touch their lives. But still, nothing could have prepared them for confirmation that it would.
"I just (thought) we shouldn't have to be doing this," Teesha said. "He was 20 years old. He was an adult."
An adult their Sarah never got to be.
Sarah was the fourth of the couple's six children — three boys and three girls. Since her tragic death — her murder — life has carried on. But not a moment has passed that her family hasn't wished things were different.
"There are eight nephews and nieces she'd have now," Teesha said. "She would have loved that. Being the auntie."
Sarah Clark should be in her 30s today. She was just 18 years old when she was killed. A senior at Mead High School, her father believes she'd be a successful hair stylist, ever determined as she was to make people feel good about themselves.
"She was just exuberant," Steve said. "She loved everybody."
It was love she gave indiscriminately. If you needed a friend, her family says Sarah would be the first to step up. That kindness was what her parents believe led her to her murderer, Justin Crenshaw.
"He'd call the house," Steve recalled. "Something seemed off."
Crenshaw was a new friend of their daughter in 2008. They knew he was new to the area after finding and connecting with his 'long-lost sister' on MySpace, a girl who was another of Sarah's friends.
What her parents didn't know was Crenshaw's out-of-state criminal history of violence.
The couple says Sarah welcomed Justin to Spokane with open arms. The night Sarah and Tanner were killed, the three had simply decided to hang out after Tanner and Justin had gotten off work.
"Tanner had brought Justin over a couple of times," Tanner's sister, Katie, told KHQ in 2021. "My mom had met him."
And nothing seemed off, at least at the time.
Those who knew Tanner best say he was a happy guy. He had friends everywhere. He loved to cook, play music, and making people around him laugh. Loved ones say he was the last person you would expect to be the victim of such a heinous crime.
"His love of people is what’s always been so significant," Katie said.
The early morning hours of Feb. 28, 2008, a passerby reported smoke and flames from the Pehl home. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, and that's when they realized the scene was so much more than a fire. It was a horrific double murder.
"Sarah was stabbed upward of 30 times," Steve said. "The defensive wounds... it was incomprehensible."
Tanner was stabbed multiple times too, including more than 10 wounds after he was already dead, according to the family.
They're hopeful the incredible brutality of the crime, in addition to more alleged violence committed against fellow inmates while in prison, will ensure Crenshaw stays locked away for good. But for them, having to once again be in the same room as Justin Crenshaw makes them feel betrayed by the system they once trusted.
"It's broken," Steve said. "It's re-victimization for us. My hope is people will wake up to what's happening in our system."
Crenshaw is currently serving his time in Virginia. The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office says they are unsure if he will be transported back in person for Friday's hearing or if he will appear via zoom. This initial hearing is just preliminary, and the actual re-sentencing date has not yet been set.
Steve and Teesha say they vividly remember Crenshaw's first sentencing hearing and the outpouring of love and support. They have no doubt the same can be expected for round two.
"(Our victim advocate) still has the victim impact statements," Teesha said. "There were, like, 86 (of them.)"
The Pehl Family plans to be there as these new legal proceedings unfold as well. Tanner's sister spoke with the prosecutor's office earlier this month. She says she, too, finds news of the resentencing devastating.
Back in 2021, Katie reached out with a Help Me Hayley plea to get a precious guitar back from law enforcement after it was collected as evidence from the Pehl home. The guitar was a gift from their dad to their mother on their anniversary. It helped all three of her brothers learn to play and was a family memento that meant the world to Tanner, and all of them.
For months after our story, the request was thoroughly vetted and considered to ensure nothing in the case could be compromised. Finally, Katie received word she could collect the guitar from law enforcement storage. Last month, she did.
"It's so amazing to have it back," she said. "I was just so caught off-guard by my emotional, gut-wrenching reaction to it. It felt like a piece of him."
The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office says they decided to release the item after confirming the guitar had never been admitted as evidence during the trial. Because it was not an exhibit during the court proceedings, it was eligible for release to the family. Prosecutors say they do receive similar requests and review on an individual basis, with the priority always given to protect the integrity of cases.