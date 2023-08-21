MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A local musician who has spent his career spreading joy to others through his craft says he lost everything Friday in the Gray Fire. His home was one of at least 185 structures destroyed as flames ripped through the community.
"I’m completely devastated," Daniel Hall said. "My house, my RV, all my music gear …guitars, amps, PA system. I lost everything. I play music for a living, so now I can't work."
Hall was out of the area when he got word his town was in extreme danger. He told our ‘Help Me Hayley’ his niece shared photos with him of the charred debris along South Lake View Court hours later.
"The fire moved very fast," he said. "I was on the Oregon coast when it happened."
Now, he’s back and left overwhelmed on how to start moving forward.
"I loved living out there so much," he said of his home of four years. "It was beautiful. It's a complete loss. All the structures are burnt to the ground even my RV."
Hall has been making a living as a musician for the past decade. Almost all the gear and equipment he needs is now gone.
"I’m a solo performer," he said. "I play acoustic guitar, piano and I sing. And I write and record my own original music."
Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help Hall start making music again as he tries to also find a new place to call home. He’s also hopeful anyone with extra musical equipment will think of him.
You can find all of the verified GoFundMe pages at the Washington wildfires hub on GoFundMe.com.