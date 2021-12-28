SPOKANE, Wash. -- Weather, COVID, and staffing issues continue to lead to thousands of delays and cancellations for airline travelers nationwide. On Tuesday, Flight Aware reported nearly 12,000 delays and upward of 1,100 cancellations of flights within, into or out of the United States.
"There's no one to call," said one local couple stuck in Texas. "You'll be on the phone six hours and be hung up on. I went to the airport twice and this morning. They have QR codes you take a picture of and even those say, we are too busy, we have to let you go."
Thomas and Kristina Mason should say their dream vacation turned into a nightmare travel scenario to get home to the Inland Northwest.
"It was a great cruise," Kristina said. "We had a lot of fun, got sun burned and stayed warm, but we have eight kids and six grandkids we would love to get back to."
A reunion they say should have happened Tuesday afternoon.
"We were supposed to leave this morning at 6:30 (from Texas,)" she said. "So, the new flight is now three days away, which leave us in Houston, at a hotel."
The couple says they unsuccessfully requested help from the airline to cover the hotel bill as well as food and transportation vouchers.
"We're going to make the most of it, but we were thinking, if this was a different couple, maybe they don't have a lot of money and would be stuck in the airport for days," Kristina said. "I don't think they are looking at it as these are people put out. They aren't just a ticket or seat; they need to think about the lives impacted."
And other travelers say, even when you get to where you want, the stress continues because of how often luggage doesn't make the destination with you.
"Our luggage that was supposed to come but never made it," said traveler Larry Asaro.
And now the fear for Larry and Christian Asaro is when it even will.
"It has all my hyenine stuff, medication, it's all in there too," Christian said.
The family says they too have spent hours trying to get through to the airline. They say the travel experience can be summed up as 'miserable,' but add that they are try to keep a cool head and hope for home.
"You take it with a grain of salt, you can't get frustrated with the reps because they are dealt a difficult hand because of the weather or things out of their control," Larry said.
The US Department of Transportation says if your flight is cancelled, you are entitled to a refund, regardless of the reason why. They also have guidelines on what you need to know if you find yourself with a 'significant delay' while flying.