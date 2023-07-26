If you're interested in adopting one of the dogs, please call (509) 276-8387.
DEER PARK, Wash. — A family vacation to Mississippi for a local dad and son ended in an incredible rescue for a pup and her seven babies.
Jeff Dreewes and his son Ben were visiting loved ones and grabbing a bite to eat when they noticed a dog in rough shape.
"It's a moment where...it's a thing we have to do," he said. "We have to take care of them."
'Them' because the struggling dog was not alone. She was a new mama trying her best to protect her pups from the elements and predators.
"They (were underneath) a bar on a bayou with a canal next to it," he said. "There were alligators in there. The (puppies) would have been snacks for the other animals."
Jeff and Ben immediately reached out to the owner.
"They made a deal with me that they would get the puppies out from underneath (the deck,)" he said.
They did exactly that, in exchange for his word he'd get the dogs healthy. Turns out, Jeff and his wife Dr. Miriam Dreewes, know a thing or two about that kind of work. The couple owns Hometown Animal Hospital in Deer Park. Jeff immediately called his wife.
"At first, I had the same reaction (Hayley) had... let's find a shelter down there," he said. "But he said they are so overrun."
With that, Jeff got to work finding a new ride home.
"We rented a car and drove 2,400 miles in 38 hours with the puppies in the back," he said.
Immediately, experts did everything they could to get the puppies healthy.
"They all got baths, they were smelly, nail trims, full physical, deworming," she said.
Their mother's veterinary care was more serious.
"She had ticks all over, 46," Miriam said. "She had fleas. She has heartworm disease," and more. She's now receiving critical treatment and medication.
"We named her Bayou," Jeff said. "A reminder of where she came from."
The couple said she's recovering beautifully and adjusting to the area.
"Lord knows there is a lot less humidity so she's more comfortable," she said.
They estimate the pups are coming up on six weeks old. They have begun weaning and are continually examined, played with and loved on.
"My staff has been unproductive at work because we have to play with them," Miriam said laughing.
They are looking for forever homes for the puppies that they believe will grow to be about 30 pounds. Their mom appears to be a Blue Heeler or Cattle dog. The puppies have undergone temperament testing.
"It'll help us find a good fit," Miriam said.
The past few weeks have been exhausting for the family. But also filled with more love, joy and fulfillment than they could have imagined. They know they were in the right place at the right time to save a life — or eight.
"You know, we have hard days as veterinarians... but this... this feeds the soul," she said.
The puppies will be getting their first boosters at time of adoption. That can happen in approximately two weeks. If you're interested in adopting one of the dogs, please call (509) 276-8387.