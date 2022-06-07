SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are investigating a bold theft from Tuesday morning. The thieves took a mobile greenhouse that helps provide donations for those struggling with food insecurity.
Lisette Alent, the Owner and Operations Manager of Four Roots, says their crew arrived at their warehouse facility near the 200 block of North Havana around 6 a.m. and noticed the structure was gone.
“Our greenhouse, along with flowers and plants inside (were all stolen,)” she said. “The gate lock was cut and laying on the ground.”
They immediately alerted SPD and reviewed footage from area cameras that captured the theft. KHQ is working to obtain that footage. Alent says it showed two suspects towing away the greenhouse with a truck.
Lisette also submitted a ‘Help Me Hayley’ request in hopes the community will help them be on the lookout. She says she just wishes whoever did this knew about the good work they do in our region.
“We grow food for emergency food boxes that we distribute throughout Eastern Washington to food banks serving families facing food insecurity,” she said. “Missing our greenhouse is a critical loss.”
They are hopeful that someone out there saw something and will do the right thing. She says the greenhouse was specifically designed for their needs, and mobile for an easy transition to a new space.
“This was so out of nowhere,” she said. “Everything was locked up.”
Four Roots says they are hopeful they will recover the greenhouse and the growing crops inside. She says its safe return is their number priority.
“We just want it back,” she said.
If you have tips for Spokane Police, please call 509.456.2233 and reference case number 2022 – 10070644. You can also send information directly to Four Roots at fourrootsfarm@gmail.com.
For more on the work the organization does in our community, visit: fourrootsfarm.org.