SPOKANE, Wash. — May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month in the United States. With thousands of new cases detected each year, experts say early detection is crucial when it comes to saving lives.

Shea Line says she knows this all too well. She was just 31-years-old when she was diagnosed with Melanoma.

"It can really happen to anyone," she stresses. "We just want to raise awareness."

The three words — 'You have cancer' — changed everything for Shea and her family. It all started with a simple double-take of a changing mark on her stomach.

"I had gone in because I noticed a mole changing," she recalls. "When they called to tell me I had Melanoma, I was shocked."

Shea was young, fit, and took good care of herself. But Shea, like so many others nationwide, were filled with regret when it came to skin care choices of the past.

"It kind of made sense, given the sun abuse [and] tanning abuse I did when I was younger," says Shea.

Shea's medical team took aggressive action to treat it.

"They took out a pretty big chunk of skin, especially considering how small the mole was."

And just as she began to heal, there was another Melanoma diagnosis in the family. It was Shea and her husband Cody's toddler, Keasy.

"I noticed a spot on her changing. It was much different than mine," she says.

Shea says they'd always known their little girl was at a high risk, but for the first three years of her life, she was Melanoma free.

"She was born with Giant Congenital Melanocytic Nevi (GCMN), which is essentially a giant mole that covers [a large portion] of her body," she explains.

But the spot eventually diagnosed as Melanoma on the little girl was different. Much different.

And once again, quick action made all the difference.

"Thankfully, we also got her in right away and still have her here with us."

Dr. Joseph Cvancara with Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery says when it comes to cancer, timing is everything. According to Dr. Cvancara, statistics for Melanoma are nothing short of alarming.

"It's scary," he admits. "It is the fifth [most common] cancer in the United States. I have about 1,200 patients I see in follow-up a year. I do about 1,000 surgeries a year, and half are Melanoma patients. It's that common."

And it is something he hopes will continue to be discussed far beyond the month of May. He says you, or a loved one, really could be your own best ally against it.

"If you [see something that is] irregular, come in," urges Dr. Cvancara.

Your life, or the life of someone very dear to you, really could depend on it.

"[Melanoma] can look different for everybody," Shea says. "It's a very serious condition that can lead to death."