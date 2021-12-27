Weather Alert

Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho through Saturday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through the week leading to wintry travel conditions. The focus for snow will shift southward into Southeastern Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread snow, potentially moderate to heavy in areas, will arrive late in the week around Thursday.