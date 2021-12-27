SPOKANE, Wash. - SPD detectives continue to investigate after an accident left a pedestrian critically wounded last Thursday. Officers say the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim remained on site and has been fully cooperative with officers.
They were called to the scene near Market and Central after 7 AM the morning of December 23rd. The victim has been identified by her mother as 31-year-old Juleah Marks.
"It's a nightmare," the victim's mother Lyndsay told KHQ. "She was hit by a car...with her stuff scattered all over the road."
She says she's been told recovery for her daughter is unlikely.
"If she were to survive this, which she is not, she wouldn't be able to speak or use a fork," Lyndsay said. "She would not be able to do anything because everything in her brain has been dismantled."
Lyndsay says she was initially notified that her daughter was involved in an accident by a friend. She rushed down to the hospital and quickly learned her daughter had been admitted to the ICU.
"She had a tube coming out of her head because of the brain swelling and draining," she said. "I just touched her feet because they were the only part of her body not hurt. She had fractured bones in her face. That's my baby girl. I just held her hand."
The victim's mother is pleading with the community to hear her daughter's story, remember it, and use extreme caution whenever traveling especially when it comes to pedestrians.