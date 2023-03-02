PRIEST RIVER, Idaho – An 11-year-old North Idaho boy is recovierng after he was a passenger in a tragic ATV accident last month.
The wreck occurred when the driver seemingly hit a patch of ice. The ATV caught fire causing severe burns to 40 percent of Liam Speraw's body. He was rushed to Sacred Heart in Spokane and later Harbor Medical Center in Seattle.
Liam's mother Marcie, father Dylan, and their families have been by his side for days.
"Sunday evening will be two weeks," Dylan said. "He's making good progress. Really good. He's reacting well to the surgeries."
The family has been told Liam will likely remain in the ICU through the month and into next. Marcie spoke to our Help Me Hayley from outside the hospital in Seattle via zoom. She said it's been a rollercoaster of emotions.
"I know the support he has from us, and his dad's side of the family, and his friends...I know this kid will do amazing things," she said. "It's just a matter of patience."
Which can be incredibly difficult for a very active 11-year-old little boy to find. But right now, it's critical Liam and his many loved ones maintain as much as possible.
"He went and initially put Liam out," Marcie said. "We had the Bonnor County Sheriff’s office show up, state police, and local EMTS. Liam said he remembered (everything and that) he was scared."
Liam was rushed to Sacred Heart before the severity of his burns had him transferred to Harborview in Seattle. Doctors told his family 40 percent of his body had second- or third-degree burns. He's had multiple surgeries already and will need physical therapy.
"Burnt skin doesn't stretch," Marcie said. "If you're not stretching and moving your body when you’re told to and supposed to, he'll lose mobility in his hands and legs. That could break this kid. He's a very active child."
Liam's family says he loves the outdoors, snowboarding, playing football and just being busy. They say support from the community has meant the absolute world to him during this painful time.
"It really makes him feel good," Dylan said. "I don't think he fully understands just how many people are behind him."
Loved ones are currently organizing a spaghetti feed and auction for Liam set for March 11. They are also creating #liamstrong decals. Additional ways to help can be found on Facebook under the group, 'Liam's Road to Recovery."
They are also hoping anyone touched by this story will write Liam a get-well card. They say the gesture would mean the world to the young boy. Cards can be sent to 16058 30th Ave NE Lake Forest Park WA 98155.
Marcie says it's devastating to see her son in so much pain, but she is trying to focus on her extensive gratitude that he's still here.
"I still get to wake up and see my boy's face... and hear his voice...we have his smile," she said. "The rest of it is just kind of battle wounds."
The family hopes by sharing Liam's story, all parents will have a talk with their kids about safety requirements whenever using ATVs. They stress the important of discussing situational awareness and teaching kids what to do if they or someone else is on fire.