HAYDEN, Idaho -- A local artist is using her talent to not only cope with the troubles of the world, but also help those who are living through the worst of it.
Olya Scheel, 26, grew up in an orphanage in Kherson, Ukraine.
"I know my dad passed away," she said. "That's all I know. It was definitely scary at times."
She was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis, which impacts the joints.
"I was never able to walk," she said. "It was all pretty heavy, yeah."
But then came a North Idaho couple who ensured the days of Olya saddling that load on her own would be numbered.
"My parents in America got me eight days before I turned 16," she said. "In Ukraine, once you turn 16, you cannot be adopted anymore."
The timing, she says, was a gift from God. And so was all the treatment and care she received from doctors at Shriner's Hospital once in America. By age 20, Olya took her first steps.
"It was crazy," she said. "Nothing will stop me."
Olya currently holds down a job, has lots of friends, and is surrounded by a loving family. She says she's happy, but at times also feels torn. Especially now as images of what is going on in Ukraine are consuming her. She says she recently spoke with a teacher at the orphanage where she grew up.
"Last night the text I got was that they are not attacking during the day, but only at night," she said. "All she hears are the bombs."
She says every day is different lately, but her emotions can be described as a mix from anger to heartbroken.
"It makes me feel kind of guilty," she said. "Like why should I be happy if they are going through all of that?"
It's times like this when turns to an old friend who for years, has helped her get through so much in the past. Her art.
"It's called encaustic art," she said.
The technique is often referred to as hot wax panting. It's a skill she was taught as just a child in Ukraine. It's a passion she continues every chance she gets even as an adult.
"Each picture, it never comes the same," she said. "I never know what the picture is going to look like until I paint."
It's a hobby that doubles as a form of therapy.
"I'm just not as expressive with my words," she said. "Growing up, you were not allowed to show your feelings. You're not allowed to show your emotions."
So, she conveyed them by transforming a blank sheet of paper into something gorgeous and unique.
"I'm more peaceful when I'm painting," she said.
Her art has become more and more popular in North Idaho, and can be purchased at the Village Bakery in Hayden. She is working to finalize plans to donate a portion of upcoming sales to the orphanage where she grew up.
While those details are being worked out, she's asking anyone touched by this story to consider donating directly to the organization, An Orphan Smiles. They are who helped connect her with her family.