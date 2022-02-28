ash. — Feb. 28 is recognized as 'Rare Disease Awareness Day.' Families impacted by rare conditions and diagnoses say they hope it will serve as an opportunity to educate.
"With a community like ours, where there are only 15 to 20 kids [born with my child's condition annually,] sometimes it seems like our voices aren't very loud," said Heather Darby. "No one knows we exist. It's important to recognize this because without education, we can't make life better for these kids. And they deserve it. They deserve the world. Today is a day to celebrate being unique and getting help."
And help and hope is exactly what Heather and her family are getting this week after making the 2,500-mile journey from their Inland Northwest home to Duke University. On Wednesday, Heather's little boy Rayden will receive the transplant they have been desperately praying for.
"We have been waiting three years and seven months for him to get this transplant," she said. "(Duke) is the only place in the country who does it. We are just so excited for him to have a chance to live a real life outside of a bubble."
Rayden was born with essentially no immune system, making that bubble a life-line for the toddler.
"(Shortly after he was born, we found out) Rayden's body is not making any T Cells," she said. "T Cells are out body's main immune system cells. They fight off viruses, germs, bacteria, fungal infections... They are made in the bone marrow and then sent to the Thymus gland where get educated and learn how to fight."
Heather said doctors told her a Thymus transplant was their only option for Rayden. She quickly learned how incredibly rare her son's condition and treatment options really were.
"The diagnosis is Complete DiGeorge Anomaly," she said. "To look more specially at what they believe Rayden has, because every case of cDGA is different, (it's said to impact) 1 in 300,000 babies. Currently, there are only two places in the world doing Thymus transplants."
Up until recently, Heather says she's been told transplant was still considered 'experimental." She says doctors have told her Rayden will help pave the way for other kids diagnosed with the same.
"He will be the first FDA approved Thymus recipient...it just got FDA approval," she said.
Heather says it all still feels surreal. She recalls getting the phone call that changed everything.
"Two Friday's ago, they called and said how quick can you get back here to North Carolina," she said.
One business day later, they were on board an air ambulance, ready to make history.
"It's so crazy to know it's finally here," she said. "He wants to go outside. He wants to go shopping. He wants to do normally things. He just lives in a bubble now. Our whole family is essentially in isolation. We've been doing it for almost four years now."
But she says they would all do anything for the little boy they love so much. She says they've been told while the full benefits of the Thymus transplant will still be months away, she's already thinking of what she's most looking forward to - simply showing affection to her toddler.
"The one thing I'm most excited for is to kiss him," she said. "We have to avoid kissing him on the lips because it's such a risk. I want to be able to kiss my son and know I'm not going to hurt him."
The family does have a GoFundMe page to help with expenses you can donate to if you're touched by this story and want to contribute!