DEARY, Idaho -- The remains of a local man killed in Mexico have finally been transported back to the United States several weeks after his death. Family members say they have been struggling since August to get concrete answers on the case.
Jason Owens, 37, died on August 21st in Mexico. He had been living down there for a few months prior to his death. His mother told KHQ that she spoke to him in the days before his passing, and he told her he was fearful for his life.
"I've been having nightmares of him being in the morgue," Jason's mother Patty Thompson told KHQ's Help Me Hayley earlier this month. "It's been (weeks.) I want to get this done. I want to get this handled.
This week, after two months of heartbreak, Patty finally got word that her son's remains were no longer in Mexico.
"He has been transported (to the US,)" she said. "I finally slept good last night."
Patty reached out to our ‘Help Me Hayley’ after facing some strange roadblocks in her efforts to get her son's remains cremated. She says it was difficult to get straight answers on how to get him home. Hayley reached out to multiple government officials she thought might be able to help. The story was also shared repeatedly by you, our viewers.
"After it aired, my phone blew up," she said.
Calls from offices like Senator Jim Risch and even other parents who have gone through the same thing. She says the US Embassy offered help and advice as well. A dear family friend closer to the border has been fighting for movement on the case since the beginning of all this too. Patty says she doesn't know who specifically finally got the transport of Jason's remains to go through, only that her son will finally be able to rest in peace.
"When I got the call, that everything had fallen into place, I lost it," she said.
So, what's next for this family? They say they are continuing to push for justice, and Patty hopes to connect with the DA this week for an update. She says his many loved ones are also now planning a much overdo celebration of life for Jason.
