SPOKANE, Wash. - It's pothole season once again in Spokane. The city said the recent weather has created a "good recipe for pothole crops."
"Anytime we get freezing and thawing, a large amount of snow and then melting and re-freezing it’s how the best potholes are made," said Kristin David with the City of Spokane in an email. "There are pothole trucks covering both the north and south sides of the City during daytime shifts. Crews respond to reports made by both street crews who are out maintaining streets through their shifts and residents who report them to 311."
The city said they aim to repair potholes as quickly as possible, but a quick drive around town shows new issues are constantly popping up.
Spokane resident Sanjay Logani said he, and his damaged vehicle, know all too well how destructive potholes can be.
"I was driving home, I was on call at the hospital," he said. "Just two miles away on Boone, I hit a pothole so big that it ruptured the tire on my car. I was stranded for about an hour and a half waiting for AAA to come."
He said he was told they have been slammed responding to similar calls. He had no way of spotting the pothole until it was too late.
"It was dark," he said. "It was drizzling or raining a little bit. I heard the loudest thump. Had I lost control, it would have been a much more serious incident."
Logani is now waiting for new tires, which could take up to eight weeks depending on his selection.
The City of Spokane said drivers can submit a claim for damages. Their website states in part, 'an incident form must be completed by the department involved and faxed, emailed or sent by interoffice mail within 24 hours of the occurrence to a Risk Management Claims Adjuster. Make sure to document the incident in detail and take photos if possible.'
https://my.spokanecity.org/administrative/claims/
Logani says his priority is simply warning others.
"I think the city needs to get their crews out and fix this before someone gets seriously hurt," he said.
David says the best thing people can do to help in that process is to let the city know when you spot an issue.
The City does have a 'Pothole Tracker,' stating 157 have been filled since their last update on 1/13.
https://my.spokanecity.org/streets/maintenance/pavement-repair/