RATHDRUM, Idaho — It’s been just over a year since the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office made a plea to the public for help identifying a man who was found dead in a wooded area off of Highway 53 on Greensferry Road. After months of work, investigators still don't know his name.

The sheriff's office confirmed they have sent material for DNA testing, but it's unclear when results will be available. Investigators continue to believe a tip from the community could be exactly what they need to get some answers.

A neighbor found skeletal remains in April of 2022 near the Paintball Field. The sheriff's office released images of clothing items the man had on in July of 2022. They said then that they believe he likely died in the Summer or Fall of 2021. KCSO says they worked extensively with the coroner on this case but could never pinpoint a more specific date of death. The cause remains unknown as well, but they don't suspect foul play.

He was estimated to be about 6’2, in his 20s or 30s. He had short brown hair, and was wearing Wrangler jeans, a grey thermal Henley shirt, a Mossy Oak brand belt and dark blue Sketcher tennis shoes. KCSO released photos of those shoes as well as his And 1 brand socks. He had a white BIC lighter in his pocket.

If you can help in any way, please call KCSO and reference case number 22-17577. You can email the detective working the case at jnorthrup@kcgov.us.