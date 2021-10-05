COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A North Idaho family can't help but fear the worst after their loved one seemingly vanished one week ago. They say a brain injury has left her very vulnerable and she hasn't retuned to take important medication.
Sharon Renee Archer is 62-years-old. She's about 5'10 with brown hair and blue eyes. Her son Chris says his mom could easily get lost and confused because of a brain injury caused by a crash several years ago.
"She got in a car wreck and it left her with the mentality of and eight-year-old," he said. "She can do normal around the house tasks, but outside of that, she really can't."
Chris says the day that awful wreck happened, he lost so much of his mom. Now he fears what he had left is forever gone too.
"I believe we will find her deceased at this point, if we find her at all," he said. "That's the big thing, trying to find her. Some kind of leads, there has to be something out there."
Chris said his step-father last saw his mother when he went to sleep. When he woke up in the morning and she was gone, Chris says he notified police. He says loved ones began searching and stopped by a gas station near Sharon's home that she would often visit. Chris believes she went to the gas station to try and purchase cigarettes but it was closed.
"They looked at the cameras and did see her at 12:21," he said.
Chris says an employee who was familiar with Sharon noticed something seemed unusual in her demeanor.
"She knows my mom well and says in the cameras...(it looks like) my mom is nervous," he said.
Sharon was last seen in her white Toyota Highlander, with an Idaho plate K562919.
"She didn't have much on her...just her ID and $20," he said. "I believe she may have pulled over for help and found the wrong person."
Chris and his wife have knocked on doors, handed out flyers and even have one displaying on their vehicle. He also wrote to our 'Help Me Hayley' in hopes of reaching someone who may have seen something. He says at the one week mark of his disappearance, his hope has all but dwindled away.
"There's no trace," he said. "We can't find her."
If you have any information at all about Sharon Renee Archer's disappearance, please call CDA Police at 208.769.2320 or 911.