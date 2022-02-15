SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been more than 20 years since a three-year-old little girl was gunned down in a gang-related shooting. Pasheen Endeara Raya Bridges was inside of a Hillyard duplex when more than a dozen shots pierced the home, killing her instantly and wounding another woman.
"All the sudden you hear maybe 15 rounds,” said one neighbor shortly after the February 2001 shooting. “I snagged my six-year-old and… and ran to my 9.5 month old who was in bed. I grabbed her too and called 911."
The shooters were quickly identified and arrested, but the young victim’s sister never felt safe again.
“I remember that night and basically everything else was a blur from being a child,” she said.
Police told reporters in 2001 they were troubled by the random and senselessness of the crime.
“This was a large amount of shots fired without any target,” an officer said.
Ariahna Bridges was just five when her sister was murdered. She was staying with her grandmother that night but is still haunted by the violence daily.
“I have a lot of trauma and PTSD from this,” she said. “I get really depressed around the time she passed away.”
But this year, on the 21st anniversary, she decided to channel that grief into trying to get some part of her sister back. She wrote our "Help Me Hayley" for assistance tracking down some of her baby sister’s most cherished belongings.
“I personally took it upon myself to talk (to Hayley) because I was going through photos and saw one where she was holding a purple doll,” Ariahna said. “It was her Christmas gift. She passed away just after Christmas.”
She believes the doll is one of several items of Pasheen’s that were inside of a North Spokane storage unit. There were also photos, other toys, and a special Pocohotans blankie. She says back in 2002-2003, her mother ran into some hard times with the unit. The facility was on North Nevada and was re-branded by a new owner in 2012.
“My mom couldn't afford it at the time, so they sold (what was in her storage unit),” she said.
She doesn't know who bought it, or what they did with the precious property inside but is hopeful whoever it is will see our story. She is optimistic maybe they will recognize this Pasheen's face for photographs and help her family get her things back.
"Her spirit is attached to them,” Ariahna said. “I'd do anything to have something of Pasheen’s back in my possession. I don't have anything of my sister. Nothing.”
She wants to pass things down to her babies, reminders of the little girl who was robbed of the opportunity of growing up to be their aunt.
“My daughter has her name...Pasheen...as a middle name,” she said. “It would mean the world to me.”
Ariahna tells KHQ she knows whoever purchased the unit did so nearly 20 years ago, but is clinging to some hope that maybe they were touched by what they found inside, and have kept the items after all these years. If you have any information that could help, please email hayley@khq.com and she will connect you with Ariahna.