SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating a garage burglary that occurred late Friday or early Saturday near Shannon and Adams. The victim says the crooks stole some expensive power tools and sound equipment, but what hurts the most is the theft of his beloved set of wheels.
"You know, I can't get on a regular two-wheel bike, I can't lift my leg that high and probably couldn't balance even if I was riding it," victim Josh Killingsworth said. "So I got this (tricycle) specially done for me."
The tricycle was stolen over the weekend. The thieves broke through two locks on his detached garage door and helped themselves to some precious property.
"I'm still kind of sick to my stomach, and it's been a few days," he said. "This was everything. It was my mobility."
Josh was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis back in 2007.
"But I definitely felt I had it years before that," he said. "Pretty much everything is a struggle...harder than it should be."
He longed for a set of wheels made just for him, but worried the large purchase was out of reach.
"I kind of test rode one at a specialty store in Portland and said, 'Hey, this is my dream,'" he recalled.
A dream his loved ones rallied together to make come true about two years ago. They all chipped in and a fundraiser brought in upward of $8,000 so Josh could buy the tricycle. He was then able to customize it just for him. It was a gift that never stopped giving.
"The world, my world was really small, but once I got on that bike, I was like, 'I have lived in this neighborhood for four years, and I've never seen two blocks away if I wasn't in a car,'" he said.
His countdown for spring to ride again is now a painful reminder of just how much was stolen from his garage.
"It meant a lot," he said.
Josh did make an online report on the break-in to Crime Check. He's hopeful our community will be on the lookout for his tricycle. He urges anyone who may have seen it to come forward. You can report any sightings to Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Following the theft, friends have set up another fundraiser to hopefully replace the tricycle if it’s not found, and also pay for additional security cameras and lights around the victim’s home. If you'd like to pitch in, you can donate HERE!