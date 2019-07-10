SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Tuesday, KHQ introduced our region to four-year-old Noah Alderson. Noah was born with multiple heart defects. His life depends on a surgery that his family says can only be done at Boston Children's Hospital.
Noah relies on a variety of tools and machines to keep him alive, including oxygen and a feeding tube. He also suffers from seizures. A normal vehicle is not an option for the family to get him to Boston. A commercial flight also will not work due to his oxygen amount and the exposure of germs before such a big surgery. They checked into other medical flight options, but Noah wasn't a candidate.
"I'm worried, honestly," Noah's mother told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. "Time is running out."
An RV is their only hope to safely make the 6,000 mile round trip journey. They had one lined up, but it started having electrical problems. With Noah's life reliant on so many machines, they can't take that risk.
"It's my job as his mom to make sure that this can happen for him," she said. "But, it's hard to ask for help. We need him to get there."
That's why the family came to our Hayley Guenthner and said, "help us Hayley." They're hoping Hayley can help them find someone who will find it in their heart to help fix Noah's before it's too late.
"We have no other options," she said. "If he doesn't get the surgery in Boston, that's it. It's all we have."
Within minutes of our community hearing the Alderson's story, Hayley received countless phone calls, emails, and messages with offers to help.
The Alderson family found the best fit with a company called Outdoorsy.
"The team at Outdoorsy is incredibly honored to extend a helping hand to the Alderson family," said Outdoorsy CEO Jeff Cavins. "The minute we read Hayley's article and learned about the Alderson family's special need for an RV to transport Noah to Boston, our team knew we had to help take this worry off their plate. Thanks to the help of our strong and supportive RV owner community, we'll be providing the Alderson's and Noah with a brand new Class C RV (all rental, mileage, and insurance costs covered by Outdoorsy) for the duration of their trip."
Cavins says his company is also going to supply a backup generator so there is no fear of an outage.
"We are proud to be a small piece in Noah's bigger life story and to help fuel his love for 'big cars,'" he said.
Noah's mother was overcome with emotion when she spoke with the Outdoorsy team.
"What a huge blessing," she said. "My older kids are crying. I'm crying. All of this is because of you doing our story."