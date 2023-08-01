SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been one year since a 42-year-old beloved daughter, sister, and friend was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver less than two blocks from the family home. Now, the family of Cassandra Bahzad is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver responsible.
"Whoever caused this horrific tragedy, I would hope they would come forward so we can have some closure," said Cassie's father, Greg Bartch said.
SPD believes Cassie was killed in the early morning hours of July 5, 2022 between approximately 1:50 and 2:30 near Everett and Ash. Greg says it haunts their family, knowing such a bright life filled with so much kindness and love ended in a manner so cruel.
"This has been just devastating to my family," he said. "She was just a wonderful young lady. She cared about everyone. Everyone loved Cassie."
He hopes the conscience of the person driving that night will someday push them to do the right thing.
"What, are you going to live with this for the rest of your life? That you hit someone and left them on a road like a dog? I would stop if a dog got hit. You keep on driving like it's nothing," Greg said.
The family said over the past year, leads have come in. Some seemed strong, but then fizzled out.
At the one-year mark, they're right back where they started.
"I can't believe (whoever killed her) can live this way," he said. "It would mean everything to us to find out what happened. We're hoping it gets resolved so we can have some peace."
The vehicle involved likely had a broken windshield and/or significant front-end damage after the crash.
If you have any information, big or small, please report it by calling 509-456-2233 and reference case number 22-20114426. The $10,000 reward offered by the family will be given to whomever provides a tip which leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.
