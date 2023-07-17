Weather Alert

...DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS TODAY... .The passage of a dry cold front will promote windy conditions today delivering critical fire conditions to much of central and eastern Washington. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN PALOUSE, SPOKANE AREA, LOWER PALOUSE AND SNAKE RIVER... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 23 percent. * Impacts: Any new and existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&