SPOKANE, Wash. — Four years ago, KHQ introduced you to a local boy in need of a lifesaving heart surgery. The procedure for 'Noah the Brave' was scheduled at Boston Children's Hospital for summer, 2019. They had a team of experts ready to help with Noah's multiple, unique heart defects. The family was in need of an RV to get Noah across the country. The community stepped up big ensuring the family of six could be together during the challenging time.
The surgery was a huge success giving 'Noah the Brave's' many loved ones the gift of precious time.
"The good news is, the surgery in Boston went well, really well," Tanasha Alderson said.
And now, they are preparing and praying as they near yet another operation.
"I'm kind of a mess, really," she said. "I'm definitely scared. He's counting on me. We gotta make stuff happen."
Because of Noah's specific needs, insurance qualifications, and the equipment required to keep him alive, an RV, or this time a camper, really is the family's only option for cross-country travel. They have a camper secured for the trip but have other challenges. The main one is ensuring it has plentiful power.
"We did meet with a mechanic who builds ice cream trucks, he's a local guy who has been doing (this kind of specialty work) for 15 to 20 years," Tanasha said. "He's going to install four batteries that could power even a freezer or refrigerator. He checked the wattage, and it would work for all of (Noah's) equipment."
Equipment that is required to keep Noah alive. Tanasha said they needed to have a reliable source in case they run into traffic, an accident, any sort of delay while on the road.
"We have to have that," she said.
The cost for the power supply and all that comes with that is roughly $3,000. Tanasha has had a serious health struggle of her own recently, and while she is on the mend from a brain surgery, bills have piled up. Last trip to Boston, the entire family unit could travel together. This time, her husband is staying behind for work.
"We definitely have our challenges...but I look at him, and I'm staying positive," she said. "I have to."
If you were touched at all by Noah's story and want to help the family or just follow along as they prepare for heart surgery number three, you can do so here: GoFundMe