SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scene that had the entire community on edge. A woman was wanted for a double shooting that left one dead and another with critical injuries at a lower South Hill apartment complex. SPD released pleas for anyone with information to come forward. Within three days of the December 19, 2017 shooting, officers finally had Ann Carpenter in custody.
"I don't know her, I don't know what she looks like, I have no knowledge of her," said victim Mike Troy. "She's just a name of an incident to me. One that changed my life. It sure did."
Mike doesn't remember anything about the snowy afternoon. The first thing he recalls following the ambush is waking up full of confusion in the hospital days later.
"Every moment like that moment is what I'm living right now," he said. "It's total darkness."
Mike's injuries required multiple surgeries, but there was nothing doctors could do to help him see again.
"They were extremely high risk and the chances for survival weren't very good," he said.
It was all the result of a senseless shooting that changed his life forever, and took his dear friend's.
"D was such a kind person, so well educated and very, very kind," he said.
Danette Kane, 59, was hit by gunfire multiple times just after Carpenter shot Mike, according to documents.
"I was shot in the neck as soon as she recognized me as the manager," he said. "Then I laid on the ground, and she shot me again here at my skull ... blinding me."
Neither victim even knew the woman who shot them. Police say Ann Carpenter was the daughter of one of the tenants who lived in the complex that Danette owned and Mike had been managing for the past 10 years. Mike said when she showed up that day, witnesses reportedly heard her inquiring about a possible apartment to rent, but none were available. He says there wasn't an argument with her or her father, or anything else that could explain why she became so violent.
"There was no motive that was reasonable or sane, but it's been said maybe I didn't like her father and was going to evict him," he said. "That was not true."
The 'why' is something he knows he'll never get, no matter how many years go by.
"I suppose what I can do is at least have an understanding of how this can happen through her mental illness," he said. "That's as close to forgiveness as I think I can get."
It's been almost four years to the day since Mike was shot. And while there is far more good than bad in his life these days, there is one thing he misses so desperately.
"Right now, it's still the acceptance of not being able to hop behind the wheel of a car and just go," he said. "I know that sounds ridiculous. You can't just get in the car and go down there. Go where you want."
But he says he's not wasting much time dwelling on any cant's.
"There are a few things I can do now that I couldn't do before," he said. "Like, sitting down and talking to (Hayley) without being a nervous wreck. Now I'm bragging, you can tell me to knock it off anytime."
Mike says the shooting took plenty from him, but what it gave was a new appreciation of life, of love, and of people. A lesson he hopes won't take you a tragedy to learn.
"You don't have to get blinded or have (something traumatic) happen to you know to take that next step toward (chasing a) dream," he said.
Ann Carpenter will be sentenced Friday afternoon. She entered a guilty plea earlier this month. Mike says he does plan to be there but still isn't sure what he is going to say when it's his turn to give a victim impact statement. He says it'll be whatever feels right at the time.