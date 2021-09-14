SPOKANE, Wash. – Robbery is a crime that continues to be a problem in our community. Just this past week, SPD responded to seven calls.
That includes a robbery that sparked a police chase Saturday afternoon. It finally ended in a crash in South Spokane neighborhood.
“It's getting worse,” said crime victim Wesley Pace. “A lot worse. People are just mad.”
Wesley was the victim of a robbery, turned shooting in downtown Spokane last month.
“The first thing he said was everybody drop pockets, then I heard him say that's right I want everybody's money,” he said.
Wesley says he was near Fourth and Ash with a friend when it happened. He says didn’t know the robber and initially suspected the weapon he was brandishing wasn’t much of a threat.
“I thought this looks like a BB gun, and then he put it to my head,” he said. “So, I went to grab my pellet gun, mine wasn't loaded.”
But he hoped it would spook the suspect into taking off. It didn’t. Instead, the suspect identified through court documents as Dylen Swan, shot Wesley with what was believed to be a .22. The bullet tore through a tendon in his arm, then exiting and then grazing his chest.
“Probably an inch from killing me,” he said.
Police say Swan got into a car that sped away from the scene. Wesley says he was left in bad shape.
"About at that time, the pain started jetting in and the ambulance came,” he said.
And so did police. Because he was shot during an attempted robbery, items and clothing on him were booked onto police property as evidence. But to Wesley, it's so much more than that.
“It’s my food card, my money, my ID,” he said. “And I’m the victim. I feel like I’m being punished.”
Wesley says he's tried to replace some of his cards but is having a lot of trouble. KHQ did reach out to SPD on Wesley's behalf, and they say they are looking into this. SPD says if there is a way to release the property back to him without comprising the judicial process, they will do so as soon as possible.
If you are the victim of a crime and your things are taken in as evidence, the best thing you can do if you need them back is called the investigating detective. You can also reach out to the property division to get a status update on your property.
Dylen Swan remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. Wesley says he will need surgery to repair the damage done to his arm.