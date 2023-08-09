SPOKANE, Wash. — A trip of a lifetime to England ended in some expensive chaos for a local man. He hopes by sharing his story, other travelers will avoid the same.
The whole mess actually began with some good luck for Joe Turman.
"I put in for tickets for the Masters every year...for four or five years, I always get an email saying sorry you didn't get picked," Joe Turman said. "But this year, I did it for the Open. My name got drawn and I got four tickets.
Joe says he was ecstatic. He immediately rounded up some buddies and made travel arrangements to go to Manchester via American Airlines. The trip also included flights with Alaska and British Airways.
"About three months after I made reservation, I got a text from American Airlines...they said call," Joe said. "I said what's the change, they said you're leaving 10 minutes later."
No biggie, he thought. Then, three months later, he got another text from American Airlines.
"I called them up they said there is no other change...just the original delay from Spokane," he said. "The day before I left, I called them and said I want to make sure everything is okay. I've had a couple of alerts. They assured me everything was fine."
He only learned how much it wasn’t, until he was in England.
"My bags never arrived from Manchester," he said. "When I got an alert on my phone about the bags, I started looking at my return flight. I had a flight from Manchester to London, and Seattle to Spokane but no middle flight, the London to Seattle as there originally was. That (I booked and paid for.)"
That particular flight was American Airlines. He is adamant he was never notified about that serious change to his reservation.
"What had happened is America Airlines discontinued that flight months ago and failed to inform me," he said. "They said there was a 10 min delay. That's all they told me."
Frantic, and with no way home, he worked the phones.
"I could not dial local numbers on my cell...I could only do country code 1 ...the United States ... so I googled American Airlines customer service," Joe said "(The first number that came up,) I clicked and called. The person answered and said 'reservations.' I said, 'is this American Airlines?' and he responded, 'reservations.'"
He would later learn that it was not reservations with American Airlines. Instead, it was a third-party travel agency. They did in fact get him a flight back to Spokane. A pricey one.
"He said we got you a flight home...it'll be a day later," Joe said.
The bill was more than $1,400. He said the agent told him seats were going fast and he had to act now. Panicked, he gave his credit card. He was also handling the return flight for a friend who had made the trip with him.
"It was a high-pressure sale," he claimed.
Once he realized he was dealing with a third party, it was too late to undo anything. They refused to give him a refund. And because he was issued a service, his credit card company wouldn’t dispute the charge.
"My gut was telling me go to airport (to deal with the flight home) and I didn't do it," he said. "I called that number, and I got duped. I will take that responsibility, but I never would have been duped if they would have fixed it. How do they let someone leave the country without a return flight home?"
Joe knows he’s out the money from the third party but wants his money back for the cancelled American Airlines flight. He says he reached out to get guidance from an American Airlines representative.
"The advice I was given in Spokane was to email," he said. "It's been about a week, and I haven't heard a word back."
That's when he turned to our Help Me Hayley.
"I've seen the Help Me Hayley series, and my friend said go to Hayley," he said.
Hayley got right on it, reaching out to the airline herself. A representative told her they are thoroughly investigating the situation and how this happened. They also told Hayley they will be working with Joe on a refund. They released the following statement, 'A member of our team has reached out to Mr. Turman to learn more about his experience and address his concerns.'
And while Joe waits for this to be made right, he just wants to warn others to be extra cautious when traveling and you find yourself in a high stress situation.
Hayley covered a similar Help Me Hayley story in 2021. A Spokane Valley couple also called a number from a Google search that they thought was their airline but was instead a third party.
We did a search ourselves and found the actual airline didn't show up until the fifth result. The first results were advertisements for third parties.
Just because a number comes up before an airline on a search like this doesn't necessarily mean anything illegal or shady is going on. It just means it's important to be hyperaware and cautious. Always check the website with the number.