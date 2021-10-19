SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest has thousands of seniors or individuals living with a disability who rely on home caregivers. But like so many other industries right now, DSHS says they are dealing with a critical shortage.
The low caregiver pool is the result of many factors, the biggest coming down to COVID. DSHS says the highest need right now is in the Spokane area, but they are also hoping to secure a pool of at least 20 works in the outlining more rural communities to be available for urgent needs.
A current caregiver reached out to our ‘Help Me Hayley’ hoping by sharing her story, she can reach other potential caregivers who may step up to help.
“We have such an extreme need for caregivers,” Lisa Dallman said. “We do not have the coverage we need.”
The lack of resources when it comes to home caregivers is an issue plaguing communities big and small. There is a need in Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille Counties. In Spokane, there are more than 140 clients, that DSHS knows about, currently searching for a caregiver. A number that could be much higher than anyone realizes.
“There isn't enough time in the day to do it all,” Dallman said.
But Lisa is just trying to focus on what she can do, is doing.
“(This job) has made me grow Hayley as a person,” she said. “The amount of emotional and physical support needed on a daily basis for a person is huge.”
Think things like delivering groceries, cooking, checking a clients blood sugar, helping them bathe, household upkeep, and in sometimes most importantly, just checking in.
“The people you get to take care of and get to see are just amazing,” she said. “It’s more than a just a (job.)”
It’s a career that revolves around helping others. To Lisa, there isn't much more rewarding than that.
"It’s a great one … I'm telling you,” she said.
Lisa also wants to encourage anyone reading this that if you know someone who is living alone maybe a neighbor or even friend, check on them. Offer to help them out. It can make bigger impact on their lives than you'll ever know.
Qualifications for paid caregivers are you must be at least 18 and be be able to pass a fingerprint based background check. You also must be able to meet the personal care needs of disabled and aging clients.
If you’re interested in pursuing this line of work, call Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington in Spokane at 509.458.2509.
In Stevens and Ferry counties, call Rural Resources at 509.684.5646 and ask for the Home Care Referral Registry.