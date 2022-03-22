SPOKANE, Wash. - The theft of catalytic converters continues to be a major concern in our community and statewide. Multiple local repair shops KHQ spoke with on Tuesday say they receive "daily" requests for fixes after their cars were targeted.
One recent victim knows all too well the stress and expense that comes with having the part stolen.
SPD also recommends engraving your vehicle identification number on your catalytic converter to help make it easier to identify in the event it is stolen and ultimately recovered.
"This is a huge issue right now," Kai Holquist said.
Kai's thieves didn't just target her once, but twice as her vehicle was parked mere feet from where she was working inside. Last week, they got the catalytic converter partially off, but something must have spooked them before they could remove it completely.
"They got close, extremely close," she said.
A family friend welded it back on. Days later, her Honda was hit again.
"They came right back, recognized my car obviously, and took it right off," she said. "It was easy."
Kai says she knew as soon as she turned her vehicle on that something was wrong due to the noise. She was quickly able to confirm the part was gone.
Muffler shops like BJ's in East Spokane say this problem is happening all too often. They say catalytic converters can go for anywhere from $5 to hundreds when it comes to resale. They say right now, larger body Hondas and Ford vans are frequently being sought out by crooks. They say the cost for a fix if this does happen can be upward of $500, if not more.
Kai and her loved ones reached out to our Help Me Hayley to ensure there is awareness out there on just how big of an issue this has become.
"We need changes," she said.
Washington State Senator Jeff Wilson told reporters earlier this month that he couldn't agree more.
"It is an obvious, right in front of us issue that (impacts) every corner of the state," he said. "We've seen an increase, as I have stated before. Just since last year...a (more than) 1,300% increase of catalytic converter thefts."
HB 1815 is currently on the desk of Governor Jay Inslee to potentially sign into law. The bill would ensure more documentation is required before the purchase or sale of catalytic converters. It would also help police with funding to ensure more resources can be spent on finding those responsible.
Kai is hopeful Inslee does sign it, and soon. She fears it could be any of us who are hit next.
"This is really hurtful to think, this is our city," she said.
Muffler shops say there are devices you can buy to try to protect your catalytic converter, but they have seen the part removed by determined thieves.
SPD encourages drivers to part in well-lit areas whenever possible. Kai says she does always try to do that, but says her thieves came in the middle of a busy Saturday.