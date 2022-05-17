SPOKANE, Wash. — City leaders and health officials alike have sounded the alarm in recent months about the increase in drug use and overdoses in our region. One young woman who was able to beat her addiction and find sobriety is sharing a message of hope with others who are struggling.
Reagan Cox says she believes our community's drug problem is worse than ever.
"I think it's scary," she admits. "It's honestly terrifying. And it's younger and younger kids [getting into drugs]."
Reagan admits at just 14, she was one of them.
"I was about to throw away my entire life... just to get high."
She says her addiction cost her relationships, trust and, for a few years, a tight bond with her family.
"When it started, I was distant with my parents," she says. "We had a great relationship before. I'd distance myself because I'd be high."
Reagan says her addiction was to opioids. She went to rehab out of state before even graduating high school. There, she fought for her life. She fought every single day to get clean.
But she says she knew it would be a lifelong battle, starting with the day she got home.
"We were looking for an outpatient [program] so I could continue my recovery," she recalls. "I started at Daybreak, and I was there [getting help with outpatient services for] six months. It changed my life."
Reagan has been clean for three years now. While she admits the road is tough, she's committed.
Catherine Reynolds with Daybreak says triumphs like Raegan's are an inspiration.
"Those true success stories are few and far between," admits Reynolds.
But Reagan is proof they can and do happen. Especially with resources like Daybreak backing those looking for some help.
The nonprofit has been around for roughly 40 years and specializes in treating teens struggling with drugs and mental health. They offer both in and outpatient programs. Daybreak staff say they understand how difficult times are right now, especially for our youth.
"It's a really tough time to be a kid," she says. "It really boils down to a strong family unit, or just finding an advocate you can trust."
Reynolds advises anyone who needs help to connect with an adult they feel comfortable talking to. They can also call Daybreak at any time at 1-888-454-5506.
Reagan echoes that sentiment, and she hopes by sharing her story, it will spark some much-needed conversations and awareness.
"I think it's really about [parents] being present, knowing [the warning] signs, and really knowing their kid," she says. "It could be anybody. I hope parents are able to say 'my kid is not okay,' instead of 'nope, it's not my kid.'
Because she wants parents to know: drug addiction can impact anyone.
"Drugs changed my life," she says "In a bad way, yes. But also in a good way."
Because now Reagan is thriving. Her days that were once filled with substance abuse are now focused on building a bright future.
"Mostly school and work," she says.
And in between all of that, she always finds the time to give everyone she meets a gift: hope.
"There are better days," assures Reagan. "There are. You have to keep moving forward."
Reagan says the main warning signs she and others struggling with drugs may display include extreme mood shifts, lack of eye contact, inability to stay home for an extended period of time, and sudden withdraw.