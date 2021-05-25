SPOKANE, Wash. - The pandemic has been devastating for local families, especially those who struggle with food insecurity. 2nd Harvest has found a way to pivot when kids were out of the classroom, ensuring tummies were fed even if kids weren't in school. Their 'Bite 2 Go' program focuses on the weekends helping kids have one less worry.
"For a lot of our kiddos dependent on 'Bite 2 Go,' summer is a very anxious time," Chris Sloan told KHQ. "It's when a lot of the stress and anxiety hit (for children.) What's going to happen? Where am I going to get my food?"
It's a question far too many Spokane County kids are asking themselves, with at least one in four struggling with hunger.
"It's unacceptable in the world we live in, in this community for that....there shouldn't be any kid going hungry on the weekend," Sloan said.
And that's the mission of 'Bite 2 Go,' but they need funding and support to continue that good work.
On Tuesday, preschool students at All Saints Catholic School worked to do their part to help.
"It's the bike-a-thon and we are pedaling for pennies," said preschooler, Savanah.
Proof that whether you are three, or 63, you can make an impact.
Preschool Director Kathleen Olney says after explaining 'Bite 2 Go' to students ahead of the fundraiser, they were immediately pedal to the metal, motivated to give.
"A little boy came up to me and said, 'are these kids like us?' I said 'yes.' He said, 'that makes me really sad.' I told him, 'me too,'" Kathleen said.
The preschool students raised more than $1,000 for 'Bite 2 Go.' Donations are still being counted.
Just a $10 donation helps ensure one child is fed for an entire weekend. There are also options to commit to giving monthly. If you're interested in helping or learning more, visit: https://2-harvest.org/bite-2-go133/