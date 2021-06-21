SPOKANE, Wash. - Tina MacLachlan's office is one of the first things you see at Karen’s House in Spokane. The 44-year-old is busy typing away on her computer, and five o'clock is the last thing on her mind. “I love it here,” said MacLachlan. “It's my favorite job I've had in my entire life. It's like family here everyone treats each other with respect and love and kindness."