CHEWELAH, Wash. – Police are investigating a report of stolen landscaping equipment and trailer in Chewelah last week. However, the thief took not only the victim’s property, but also his ability to support his family.
The theft occurred along west Main Avenue on July 21, just after 3 a.m., based on security camera footage. Chewelah PD verified they received the report and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
The victim’s family wrote to our Help Me Hayley about the devastating crime.
"(The victim) is a helpful, hard working individual who got his landscape trailer with all his equipment on it stolen from in front of our house," they shared. "That trailer is his life, besides his (children.) This equipment is what gets all his work. We have customers who adore him and the work he does. The estimated total value of his trailer and equipment is about 15,000-20,000 dollars."
The family is pleading with the community to be on the lookout for the unique landscape trailer, as well as all of the gear inside. This is the victim’s means to make a living and continue to serve his customers.
The trailer is a 7×12 single axle with the serial number of 5vkBF120S013494. It is black and described as a 2020 GNTW (Great Norther Utility Trailer) model UT1270. The plate number is AD1208.
If you have any information which could help investigators, call Chewelah PD at 509-935-6555 and reference incident number H2301142.